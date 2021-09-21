Contemporary OB/GYN® Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Catherine Y. Spong, Is Named Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology Tweet this

Spong spent 23 years at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, where she led efforts to gain a better understanding of the human placenta, the genomics of preterm birth and stillbirth, and adverse pregnancy and neonatal outcomes. She also served as chief of its pregnancy and perinatology branch. She has overseen the publication of landmark clinical trials in obstetrics, gynecology and fetal surgery that have defined the standard of care, according to UT Southwestern.

"Congratulations to Dr. Spong on this much deserved honor," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Contemporary OB/GYN®. "Dr. Spong continues to serve as an excellent editor-in-chief, and I am confident she will excel in her new position as department chair."

Spong has served as editor-in-chief of Contemporary OB/GYN® since February 2020. In that time, she has guided editorial coverage of the monthly print journal, which is anchored by peer-reviewed articles that have clinical relevance to practicing OB-GYNs. Since she began her role, the journal has published nearly 60 peer-reviewed articles. She also guides editorial content for the website and leads the 11-member editorial board of distinguished research OB-GYNs.

Under her leadership, the Contemporary OB/GYN® website has had more than 5.7 million pageviews in 2021 to date, which is more than double the amount of pageviews in 2020 throughout the same time period.

