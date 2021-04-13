Contemporary Pediatrics® Announces Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) with Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

Contemporary Pediatrics® adds the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation to its SAP program. Tweet this

EGPAF is a nonprofit organization working to help children with HIV and AIDS to live full, healthy lives into adulthood. Since being founded over 30 years ago, EGPAF has been a proven leader in meeting the urgent needs of pediatric patients with HIV and AIDS in some of the world's most affected regions, with programs largely based in sub-Saharan Africa.

With a global reach, EGPAF can combat the HIV and AIDS epidemic on a vast scale, prioritizing children, youth, and families in the United States and around the world. To date, EGPAF has supported over 15,000 sites in 17 countries. Additionally, EGPAF is supported by several notable donors and collaborators such as Johnson & Johnson, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney, UNICEF, and more.

EGPAF remains committed to reaching its goals, which include advancing research and innovations that lead to improved, scalable solutions for ending HIV and AIDS; advocating on the global stage for resources, policies, and leadership needed at local levels to address the epidemic; strengthening local health care systems; and growing the capabilities of governments and communities through providing technical expertise and proven solutions. EGPAF works toward these goals through research, advocacy, capacity building, and making its presence known on a global scale.

"Since 2000, new pediatric HIV infections around the world have been reduced by more than half, yet every day, nearly 500 children are newly infected because their families lack access to the health services they need to prevent transmission," said Clare Dougherty, EGPAF's vice president for external affairs. "The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation is excited to partner with Contemporary Pediatrics® to further our shared goal of advocating for children, youth, and families to live long, healthy lives."

For more information on the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, click here.

For more information about Contemporary Pediatrics®, click here.

About Contemporary Pediatrics®

Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted, and practical information to enhance their care of children. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies, and sensible practice management tips that pediatricians can apply immediately. Contemporary Pediatrics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Contemporary Pediatrics® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-250-4356

[email protected]

SOURCE Contemporary Pediatrics

Related Links

https://www.contemporarypediatrics.com

