Contemporary Pediatrics® Announces Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) With Make-A-Wish® New Jersey

Make-A-Wish® New Jersey serves in every municipality in NJ and has granted 11,000+ wishes since its inception in 1983.

Make-A-Wish®, whose national headquarters is in Phoenix, believes a single wish can transform a child's life. Make-A-Wish® is recognized as one of the world's leading children's charities, with 59 chapters serving children in every community of the United States and its territories and nearly 40 international affiliates.

Since April 1980, Make-A-Wish® has helped grant the wishes of over 500,000 children battling critical illnesses around the world, in nearly 50 countries across five continents. The local chapter, Make-A-Wish® New Jersey, was founded in 1983 and serves in every municipality in the Garden State, granting over 11,000 wishes since its inception. Granting a wish helps children to look past their limitations and illnesses, families to overcome anxiety, and entire communities to experience joy. The most important effect of granting a wish is improving a child's quality of life.

"We are excited to continue our work with MJH Life Sciences™ and Contemporary Pediatrics®," said Tom Weatherall, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish® New Jersey. "Through our new Strategic Alliance Partnership, we will further engage the pediatric medical community throughout the Garden State in our mission and continue toward our vision to reach every eligible child and provide them with a life-changing wish experience. We are in the business of delivering hope and we will work together to deliver hope when it is needed most."

Even when presented with the challenge of battling the global pandemic, Make-A-Wish® continues to change the lives of children in New Jersey and around the world. The impact of a wish and the mission and vision of Make-A-Wish® have not wavered, because hope cannot — and will not — be canceled.

About Make-A-Wish® New Jersey

Make-A-Wish® New Jersey fulfills life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In the fight against a critical illness, a wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for every child and family on their journey. A wish helps kids look past their limitations, families overcome anxiety and entire communities experience joy. For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, call 800-252-WISH or visit nj.wish.org and discover how you can help transform lives, one wish at a time.

About Contemporary Pediatrics®

Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted and practical information to enhance their care of children. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies and sensible practice management tips that pediatricians can apply immediately. Contemporary Pediatrics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

