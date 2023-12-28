Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) Receives Renewed SAFETY Act Certification from U.S. Department of Homeland Security

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), The Leader in Crowd Management®, proudly announces the successful renewal of its SAFETY Act certification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This prestigious certification reaffirms CSC's unwavering commitment to excellence in ensuring safety and security at events nationwide.

The DHS's SAFETY (Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies) Act certification is granted to a few distinct organizations demonstrating exceptional capabilities and professionalism in the crowd management industry. CSC's adherence to the highest standards and its dedication to implementing cutting-edge security measures have enabled the company to satisfy all criteria for this esteemed accreditation.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this renewal from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security." said Jim Granger, President of CSC. "This recognition underscores CSC's relentless pursuit of excellence and our steadfast dedication to providing top-tier security solutions to our clients and the communities we serve."

With over 57 years of experience in the crowd management sector, CSC remains dedicated to providing unparalleled security solutions that prioritize safety, enhance experiences, and ensure the success of events across the nation.

About Contemporary Services Corporation CSC

Established in 1967, CSC stands as the global leader in crowd management and event security. With a distinguished client base spanning stadium, arenas, theaters, universities, convention centers, and professional sports leagues, CSC boasts a rich history of servicing prestigious events worldwide. Operating from over 45 branch locations across the United States, CSC continues its tradition of excellence in event management.

