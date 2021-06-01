Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) Remains the Only Crowd Management Company to Receive Homeland Security SAFETY Act Certification

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) is the leader in crowd management and event security. As such, we were the first to obtain SAFETY Act Designation and Certification for event security services and crowd management by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. CSC remains the only company in these industries to achieve these awards.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security focuses on the prevention, protection and response to potential future threats and hazards to the American people. The U.S. Congress developed specific legislation to encourage the creation of anti-terrorism technologies as part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002: The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering EffectiveTechnologies (SAFETY) Act. The SAFETY Act offers legal liability protections for companies who develop and deploy qualified anti-terrorism technologies (QATT) that could save lives in the event of an attack. Industry service providers who achieve SAFETY Act coverage are also eligable to receive annual discounts on insurance premiums, making this a benefit to all parties involved.

There are three levels of recognition within the SAFETY Act by the DHS: Developmental Test & Evaluation (DT&E) Designation, Designation and Certification. With Designation, the client (venues, commercial events, etc.) bares no liability related to the award holder's services in the event of a claim relating to an act of terrorism. The provider of the service has a liability cap commensurate with its insurance coverage. DT&E Designation receives mostly the same benefits as the Designation level with usually a shorter time period or with geographical restrictions. The highest award level, Certification, allows the provider and the customer complete immunity to the extent of "Government Contractor's Defense" and is not held liable for any claimed failures of technical performance or design in the event of a lawsuit.

"We are proud to re-certify with DHS and receive this protection to pass on to our clients. Thru our 54 year history, we have always remained progressive and contemporary with societal changes and event needs. Working with DHS, we identified training methods and operational plans that could be modified to better meet the overall safety objectives. We believe that giving our clients this peace of mind sets us far apart from any of our competitors. Not only that, our ESOP employees/owners can also rest assured since this mitigates chances of catastrophic loss and protects the company's future in the event of worst-case scenarios. And in our business, we are especially aware of the need to be prepared for anything- and this shows exactly that." – Damon Zumwalt

The SAFETY Act Certification process can be arduous. CSC has worked with The Homeland Security Consulting Group (HSCG) and its Founder, David McWhorter, PhD, for many years to achieve and maintain our SAFETY Act coverage. Members of The HSCG have experience from time in the DHS' SAFETY Act Office and myriad of applications submitted for clients since its establishment in 2014.

CSC is honored to continue to be under the protection of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Certification because of what this means for our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide the safest, most secure events and ensuring the future success of our industry.

CSC is the world leader in crowd management and event security. Established in 1967, CSC has since garnered a loyal and esteemed client base, including more than 170 stadiums, arenas, and theaters, over 120 universities and scholastic institutions, nearly 50 convention centers, as well as numerous clients within the professional ranks of MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NASCAR. CSC has also provided services for the world's most prestigious special events, including Collegiate Bowl Games, NCAA Final Four Tournaments, PGA Tournaments, 31 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. CSC operates more than 45 branch locations throughout the United States and Canada.

