Contemporary Verse and Children's Books to the Fore in LibraryBub Selection for May

LibraryBub is committed to helping librarians to choose remarkable books from the independent publishing sector. A state library commision itemizes some of the key selection criteria used by libraries: community interest in the subject matter; patron requests; popularity of author; collection needs; quality of information; literary merit; and favorable reviews. It's often the last of those criteria that LibraryBub can highlight in its weekly mailings. In a new feature, LibraryBub also draws attention to the success of previous works by the particular authors.

The May list of remarkable titles by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured books have been well-received by readers and critics alike and some are already Amazon best sellers in their categories. Many of these books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. Award-winning novelist Emma Smith explained that as a child, she "lived in an absolute world of books" and that this transformed the direction that her life took. Librarians can make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is eager to support them in that role. "Libraries are the lifeblood of communities, both socially and educationally, and it thrills me to know that the books we recommend will contribute to that sense of vitality," she says.

Below is May's selection by category.

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

Like Footprints in the Wind: a generation lost by Pamela Atherstone ISBN: 978-1432797737

Lindy Lee: Songs on Mill Hill by Kimberly J. Simms ISBN: 978-1635342550

Maintenant et de Nouveau: Now and Again by Billie Urabazo ISBN 978-1491839966

Where's My Tiara? edited by Tira McDonald ISBN: 978-0999361504

Mystery & Thriller

Paper, Scissors, Death (Book One of the Kiki Lowenstein Mystery series) by Joanna Campbell Slan ISBN: 978-1543022360

Secret Keepers and Skinny Shadows: Lee and Miranda by Mary A. Russell ISBN: 978-1499262964

Romance

The Far Corner of the Greenhouse by K.V. Case ISBN: 978-1493673766

Louisiana Cajun Girl by Donna Hankins ISBN: 978-1504351720

Young Adult

Not with the Band by Kelli Warner ISBN: 978-1533393425

Children's

The Dog in Wolf's Clothing: Anya Faces her Fears and Finds a Friend by Pam Atherstone ISBN: 978-1519405388

Foresight (Book One of the Cryptic Spaces series) by Deen Ferrell ISBN: 978-1600478642

The Gumdrop House Affair (Book Two of the Monk Mysteries series) by Tim McKeever ISBN: 978-1627470308

The Wizard of Tut Tut Bun by John McCarrick ISBN: 978-1943386246

Wizzie the Wonder Dog Saves the Day (Book One of the Wizzie the Wonder Dog series) by Trish Silver ISBN: 1502742349

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

My Father's Eyes: a story of stolen lives by Linda Blackmer ISBN: 978-1627472500

Business

Don't hire a software developer until you read this book by K.N. Kukoyi ISBN: 978-1539188193

Education

Dyslexia Outside-the-Box: equipping dyslexic kids to not just survive but thrive by Beth Ellen Nash ISBN: 978-1945252273

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Babies Are Like a Cup of Coffee: how to raise your kids in a digital age without losing your mind or your free time by Kathleen Rutherford ISBN: 978-0692935668

Creating a Rich and Meaningful Life in Long-Term Care: a guide for family caregivers and elder care professionals by Mary Ann Konarzewski ISBN: 978-1944769826

The Vegetarian Diet Planner by Shantha Kumar ISBN: 978-1983489754

Two Women 1 Disease: a story of survival and struggles co-written by both caregiver and cancer patient by Beth Pauvlinch and Carol Johnson ISBN: 978-0999559000

Humor

Weedgalized in Colorado: true tales from the High Country by Johnny Welsh ISBN: 978-0996307888

Religion & Spirituality

Crossroads: unexpected encouragement and direction in Lot's story beyond brimstone by Lana Christian ISBN: 978-1640791565

Self-Help

Heal Your Memories, Change Your Life (Book One of the Heal Your Memories series) by Frank Healy ISBN: 978-1505998078

Paths through Despair to Gratitude and Faith: a manual to guide group facilitators, bereaved spouses and partners through grief by Anita Pernell-Arnold ISBN: 978-1497565005

"I'm very happy to see the results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive," says LibraryBub author Charles Veley. He's convinced that "this was a great way to increase discoverability".

Librarians are encouraged to sign up at http://librarybub.com/ for LibraryBub's regular recommendations of remarkable books.

Independent publishers are asked to visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@librarybub.com



SOURCE LibraryBub