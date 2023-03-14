Contend & Miss Excel launch Blockchain-based Education Platform

First immersive resource with "Bing AI Guidebook" offered by Miss Excel via NFT

Miss Excel's new Web3 educational platform powered by Eluvio Content Blockchain

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Contend, the LA-based innovation-led content studio, and internet sensation Miss Excel are launching a blockchain-backed education platform with resources on leveraging AI with Microsoft 365, including Miss Excel's "Bing AI Guidebook." Miss Excel's new Web3 education platform is powered by Content Blockchain pioneer, Eluvio, and launched today at https://missexcelworld.com.

Miss Excel Bing AI Guidebook

The initial offer includes a first edition NFT with Miss Excel's "BING AI GUIDEBOOK" – a powerful resource for anyone looking to leverage artificial intelligence to save time and be more productive. It provides exclusive access to written guides including "Miss Excel's Guide to Leveraging AI with Microsoft 365" and "Miss Excel's Quick Start Guide for Using the New Bing." It also includes two bonus training videos with tactical tips on leveraging AI. The entire bundle is delivered as an Official Miss Excel World NFT that will unlock early access to Miss Excel World launch, plus additional surprise bonuses. To purchase Miss Excel's new "BING AI GUIDEBOOK" for only $5, fans create a secure, easy-to-use media wallet that acts as a digital vault and enables consumers to stream and purchase the content via credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or crypto currency.

Miss Excel, Kat Norton, energetically teaches about Microsoft Excel and other software to individuals, businesses, and educational institutions. She has grown a community of over 1 million people on TikTok and Instagram (@miss.excel) through viral Excel trick videos infused with creativity, music, and dance. Kat was recently awarded the Microsoft MVP Award and was featured in Business Insider, CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg, The Times, and Daily Mail as a pioneer in the "Excel Influencer" space. Kat was also named a Top Social Media Influencer by Forbes.

"My audience is continually looking to get the most out of their software in ways that are both entertaining and easy to understand – and right now, all eyes are on Bing AI," said Miss Excel. "As a trainer, I'm proud to offer this new program to meet that need, and as a content creator, I'm particularly excited to launch my first Web3 initiative with Contend and Eluvio."

Contend's process is powered by a suite of people, proprietary technology, and partnerships. The company has a proven track record, including creating Microsoft's first NFT campaign for Windows 11 with a 6D livestreamed concert on the blockchain, premiering a documentary film at the UN about the digital transformation of the diamond industry, and launching Xbox's new XR stage with the 25th anniversary of Age of Empires.

Miss Excel's new Web3 education platform is powered by Eluvio, which streams videos, hosts training content and mints NFTs. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of video, music, and other digital content at scale. Companies, artists and brands whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Universal Music Group, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, and Rita Ora.

"We are very excited to launch this groundbreaking educational platform on the blockchain with Miss Excel and Eluvio," said Steven Amato, CEO of Contend. "This approach will provide an immersive and engaging learning experience, and the unique NFT will add a valuable element to the learning journey."

"At Eluvio, our passion is enabling content creators to take direct control of their content distribution, ownership, fan engagement, and monetization – securely and cost-effectively," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "Miss Excel is one of the most successful content creators on the planet, and we're delighted that she and Contend are relying upon the Eluvio Content Blockchain to launch this engaging training program."

Additional information about Miss Excel is available at https://www.miss-excel.com/. Follow Miss Excel on TikTok or Instagram @miss.excel or via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kat-norton-7187aa58/. More information about Contend is at www.contdco.com, and more information about Eluvio is at https://live.eluv.io.

About Contend:

Contend is an innovation-led content studio that uses audience intelligence to create, produce and distribute Performance Content experiences that drive measurable business results for the world's best companies. Visit us at: www.contendco.com.

About Eluvio:

Eluvio (https://live.eluv.io) is the content blockchain for the creator economy. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetization of digital content at scale. It provides live and file-based content publishing, transcoding, packaging, sequencing, and dynamic and static distribution, and minting of derivative NFTs for all ranges of content experiences. Examples of companies and creators whose content blockchain initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Universal Music Group, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE, The Masked Singer, Dolly Parton, Black Eyed Peas, Rita Ora, independent filmmakers, and many others. Eluvio is led by Emmy Award-winning technologists, Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera, a pioneer in digital video transport technology, and a core team of innovators. Based in Berkeley, California, Eluvio has received numerous industry awards including the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, National Broadcasters Association (NAB) Product of the Year and is recognized with 11 US patents.

