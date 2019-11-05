Contenders are considered for Bulgaria’s prestigious Sportsperson of the Year 2019

One of the main claimants for the big prize is definitely Ivet Lavova-Collio. Her accomplishments in 2019 are phenomenal. In one of the most recent competitions, she finished seventh in the 200m-run final in the Doha World Championship with a time of 22.77 seconds. The Bulgarian athlete also won bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio, silver from the World Cup, as well as two European titles.

Another name that is also very likely to appear in the list of finalists is the snowboarder Radoslav Yankov. He finished in the top 8 in the parallel slalom at the World Snowboarding Championship, Park City, USA.

Last-year's winner of the "Sportsperson of the Year" award Taybe Yusein also has a chance to be among the front-runners of 2019. The freestyle wrestler return home with a gold medal from the European Wrestling Championship in Bucharest, Romania and silver medal from the World Wrestling Championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Samuil Donkov, sports shooter, became the gold-medal winner in the European Sports Shooting championship/50m. that took place in Bologna, Italy.

This year was also really successful for the weightlifter Bozhidar Andreev. He won the gold medal for Bulgaria during the European Championship for Men and Women in Batumi, Georgia and also ranked 3rd in the World Championship in Pattaya, Thailand. But this is not all. The Bulgarian weightlifter broke the European record by pushing 192 kg weights.

Of course, the list of Bulgarian sportspeople who deserve to win the prestigious award is long. There are also Kubrat Pulev (boxing), Alexander Vezenkov (volleyball), Albert Popov (ski), Vladimir Zografski (ski jumping), and many others.

"Sportsperson of the Year" is considered the most prestigious award and annual ceremony that recognizes the achievements of Bulgarian athletes every year. There are three major categories – "Sportsperson of the Year", "Team of the Year", and "Athlete with Disabilities of the Year". Winners are selected after voting carried out by authorized journalists.

The poll was organized for the very first time by "Sport" newspaper back in 1942. The rights to organize and conduct the poll, as well as the official award ceremony were later acquired by Nove JSC Holding and the Bulgarian businessman Vassil Bojkov.

