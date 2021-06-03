Content creators on Twitch raise $4 million in one month for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of content creators from around the world joined St. Jude PLAY LIVE® to raise a record-breaking more than $4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in May by grabbing their controllers to entertain a live audience while raising awareness and support for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

During the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Prize Season in May, gamers around the world leverage their platforms and game for good while earning incentives. Donations from more than 100 countries flooded in through content creators and viewers on Twitch, the streaming platform where millions of people come together live every day. Twitch supported St. Jude through donation matching and promotion of the St. Jude PLAY LIVE Prize Season. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This year's Prize Season showcased innovative ways for the gaming community to give back. Highlights included:

Kyle "Blessious" Blessing challenged former Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé to a game of Mario Party if he reached a goal of $75,000 for St. Jude. Spoiler alert – he did – and the clip can be found here.

for St. Jude. Spoiler alert – he did – and the clip can be found here. Lilsimsie raised a total of $369,000 during Prize Season, bringing her total amount raised to half a million dollars in just 12 months.

during Prize Season, bringing her total amount raised to half a million dollars in just 12 months. Top fundraisers Littlesiha, BloodyFaster, and Negaoryx formed a super-powered team with a goal of $500,000 and surpassed it, raising $577,000 .

and surpassed it, raising . Along with traditional gaming, content creators fundraised in unique ways, including dancing, Lego building, Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, cooking, coding and more.

Whether it's Fortnite, Among Us, The Sims, Stardew Valley or more, participants can still play their favorite video games for St. Jude by registering at stjude.org/playlive and following @StJudePLAYLIVE on Twitter and Instagram. Participants receive online fundraising tools and have the option to tour St. Jude Children's Research Hospital virtually to learn more.

