Content Credits Launches Publisher-controlled Comments Layer

CINCINNATI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Credits, the micropayment platform alternative to subscription paywalls, has launched its publisher-controlled Comments Layer. The new feature is live on Content Credits' The Cincinnati Exchange and can be activated and made live by Content Credits publishing partners.

Unlike the typical bottom-of-page comment section seen on most media articles, Content Credits Comments Layer opens in a right-side panel, only visible when a logged-in user clicks to engage. That structural change is foundational to the stark difference from traditional online comments associated with most news articles. No visible form means no spam bots to interrupt and influence the conversations taking place among readers in the comments.

"Fundamentally, our comments layer doesn't exist until a real publisher activates the layer and until a real, logged-in and verified user clicks to make a comment," said Adam Koehler, Content Credits CEO and founder. "These control features make automated trolling nearly impossible, which brings integrity back to the comments, gives the readers and users more peace of mind and, perhaps most importantly, gives the publishers a clearer picture of who is actually reading and valuing their content."

Functionally, the new Comments Layer ensures security and integrity for both the user and the publisher.

Users: Every comment is tied to the identity of a logged-in user, dramatically improving engagement quality and reducing moderation time.

Additionally, publishing partners can choose to activate the Comments Layer on a per-article basis, putting control with the publisher.

With the launch of the Comments Layer, the Content Credits plugin now supports two integrated features:

Per-Article Micropayments: Publishers can select whether an article is free or requires credits to unlock, empowering flexible monetization without a paywall.

The new Comments Layer continues and expands Content Credits' long-term strategy to give publishers modular, modern tools that fit seamlessly into their existing editorial workflow and tech stack.

Content Credits invites consumers of content to explore The Cincinnati Exchange and experience firsthand how Content Credits is redefining the way today's readers consume news and reimagining the future state of journalism.

About Content Credits

Founded in 2024, Content Credits is at the forefront of revolutionizing digital content accessibility. By partnering with leading publishers and leveraging innovative blockchain technology, Content Credits offers a micropayment platform that makes premium content affordable and accessible to all. Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and foster a more informed society. By allowing users to earn and spend "Content Credits," this service incentivizes high-quality content creation and consumption on all platforms while avoiding cumbersome and discriminating paywall experiences, fostering a vibrant and rewarding online environment for publishers, businesses and consumers. Visit www.ContentCredits.com to learn more.

