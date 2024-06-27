Content Credits Revolutionizes Online Content Accessibility for Publishers, Businesses and Consumers

New micropayments platform enables publishers to convert 97% bounce rates into revenue

CINCINNATI and COVINGTON, Ky., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Credits, a new micropayments platform, is proud to announce its commitment to bringing quality content to people of all income levels and backgrounds. With its cutting-edge technology and dedicated publishing partnership model, Content Credits is intent on changing the way people access and pay for content online.

"We believe everyone should have access to the valuable information and resources provided by publishers and media, regardless of their income," said Adam Koehler, co-founder and chief executive officer of Content Credits. "That's why we're thrilled to offer a more affordable and accessible alternative to traditional paywall models."

With Content Credits, users can purchase individual articles or pieces of content at a fraction of the cost of a traditional subscription. As an example, with Content Credits, a consumer interested in reading a specific article published online by a particular media outlet can choose to purchase that one article from that outlet for 25 cents or 10 cents—whatever price the outlet determines. This makes it easier for people to access and learn from some of the most valuable information available on the Internet without breaking the bank.

Key Features:

Key Features:

Seamless Integration: The platform integrates seamlessly with existing paywalls, providing an additional revenue stream for publishers.

Micro-Payment Model: Users will bypass traditional subscriptions and pay for individual articles they want to read, making high-quality content more accessible.

Flexible Pricing: Publishers will set the price per article, allowing for a tailored approach that reflects the value of the content.

Data Insights: Publishers will gain access to valuable data on reader preferences and behaviors, helping them optimize content and pricing strategies.

Blockchain Technology: The backend will leverage blockchain technology to manage transactions securely and transparently, ensuring that payments to writers, publishers and the platform are accurate and timely.

AI-Driven Recommendations: As a future integration, Content Credits plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and provide personalized content recommendations to users and actionable insights to writers, helping them create more engaging content based on reader preferences.

"By offering a pay-as-you-go option, we empower readers to access premium content as needed, while also helping publishers tap into new audiences and increase their revenue," added Koehler. "This dynamic approach benefits everyone involved, fostering a more inclusive digital content ecosystem."

Impact on Bounce Rates and SEO: Traditional paywalls often result in high bounce rates, with studies showing that websites can have bounce rates as high as 60% to 90% for landing pages and blogs—some reaching as high as 97%. High bounce rates negatively impact SEO, as they are often correlated with lower search rankings due to reduced user engagement and session duration. By providing a flexible micro-payment option, Content Credits will help reduce bounce rates, improve user engagement, and ultimately enhance SEO performance for publishers (Marcel Digital) (MarketSplash).

Ad Revenue Impact: Paywalls can also impact ad revenue by reducing the number of visitors who see ads. Studies show that the number of unique visitors can decrease by up to 16.8% when paywalls are implemented, leading to fewer ad impressions and lower ad revenue (iZooto) (The Good). By offering a micro-payment option, Content Credits will ensure more eyeballs on ads, enhancing ad revenue potential for publishers.

"As we finalize the technology, we're looking for early adopters—both publishers and consumers—to establish platform relationships," said Dan O'Keeffe, Content Credits co-founder and chief marketing officer. Those interested can visit ContentCredits.com to be among the first to sign up and receive $10 in free credits when the entire system is live, allowing them to be among the first to experience the benefits of micro-payments firsthand.

"Additionally," added O'Keeffe, "publishers are invited to reach out to discuss the model, understand its benefits, and participate in testing. This collaboration is crucial to refining the platform and ensuring it meets the needs of both readers and publishers."

Content Credits is leading the charge in the fight for affordable and accessible content, and invites publishers and both creators and consumers of content to join the movement and help bring valuable information to people everywhere. Visit ContentCredits.com for more information.

Additional co-founders include Vimal Patel, chief technology officer, and Rob Kantner, chief creative officer.

About Content Credits

Founded in 2024, Content Credits is at the forefront of revolutionizing digital content accessibility. By partnering with leading publishers and leveraging innovative blockchain technology, Content Credits offers a micropayment platform that makes premium content affordable and accessible to all. Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and foster a more informed and equitable society. By allowing users to earn and spend "Content Credits," this service incentivizes high-quality content creation and consumption on all platforms while avoiding cumbersome and discriminating paywall experiences, fostering a vibrant and rewarding online environment for publishers, businesses and consumers.

