Content Delivery Network (CDN) is expected to showcase a strong CAGR of around 17% due to the increased internet penetration and mobile device adoption| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% from 2022-2028, reaching USD 35 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Component (Solutions and Services); Content Type (Static and Dynamic); Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN, Cloud CDN, P2P CDN, and Others); Application (Media and Entertainment, Video Streaming, OTT Platform, Online Gaming, Retail and E-Commerce, and Others); Region/Country.

The CDN market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the CDN market. The CDN market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the CDN market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

A CDN, also known as a content delivery network, is a group of geographically distributed and interconnected servers. Serve cached Internet content from network locations closest to the user for faster delivery. A CDN's primary goal is to improve web performance by reducing the time it takes to deliver content and rich media to users. The CDN architecture is also designed to reduce network latency caused by forwarding traffic over long distances and across multiple networks. Eliminating latency is critical as more and more dynamic content, video, and software are delivered as a service to mobile devices.

The global CDN market is growing on the account of the rising need for effective solutions to enable live and uninterrupted content delivery over a high-speed data network and the increasing demand for enhanced quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS). Moreover, factors such as the proliferation of video and rich media over websites, the growing demand for enhanced video content and zero-latency online gaming experiences, increased internet penetration and mobile device adoption led to increased opportunities for mobile CDNs, and the exponential increase in consumption of online video content are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Lumen Technologies Inc., and Deutsche Telekom AG.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on the growth of the content delivery network market as content delivery technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of internet traffic. There is a growing need to ensure the content delivery network service providers are having enough ability and capacity to deliver content delivery networks with high performance during the increased traffic demand. Therefore, service providers such as local mobile network operators and over-the-top service providers are making considerable investments in the content delivery network in several use cases.

The global CDN market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on provider type, the market is segmented into traditional CDN, telco CDN, cloud CDN, P2P CDN, and others. Multiple solutions offered by the service providers for network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery are helping the traditional CDN segment to grow at a prominent CAGR. Furthermore, digitalization trends, such as bring-your-own-device, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased traffic over the existing networks and hence contributed to the growth of the market

Based on application, the market is divided into media and entertainment, video streaming, OTT platform, online gaming, retail and e-commerce, and others. The media and entertainment segment held a notable share of the global CDN market. The media and entertainment industry is moving to a digital distribution model and is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the growing demand for online streaming and VOD services that require optimized data and network distribution

CDN Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Rest of North America )

(U.S., , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America captured a prominent share of the market in 2020. The region has the highest internet penetration rate and the growing popularity of 4K resolution display regions are key factors supporting the growth of the regional market. They provide a robust CDN infrastructure to efficiently deliver your data. Moreover, rapid adoption of cloud-based services, adoption of high-speed data networks, and increasing demand for smartphones are expected to have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. Rising leisure spending is also one of the major factors contributing to the adoption of CDN solutions in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Lumen Technologies Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the CDN market?

Which factors are influencing the CDN market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the CDN market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the CDN market?

What are the demanding global regions of the CDN market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of around 17% Market size 2028 USD 35 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Key countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Lumen Technologies Inc., and Deutsche Telekom AG Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Component; By Content Type; By Provider Type; Application; By Region/Country

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

