NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368758







According to "Global Content Delivery Network Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% by 2023, owing to rising smartphone & internet user base, increasing acceptance of Over the Top (OTT) media services and surging popularity of 4K video content.Moreover, increasing focus towards improving performance of websites, reducing latency and mitigating cyber threats is further boosting demand for CDN, globally.



Growing digitalization in the BFSI sector, increasing complexity of websites and surging number of traditional media and retail companies adopting digital platform are among the other key factors anticipated to fuel the global CDN market during forecast period. Global content delivery network market is controlled by these major players, namely, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., CDNetworks Co Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd., Internap Corporation, Cloudflare Inc., etc.



"Global Content Delivery Network Market By Type, By Service Provider, By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market globally:

•Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Video Vs. Non-Video), By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network & Others), By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of content delivery network market globally

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, content delivery network service provider, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with content delivery network service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368758



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-delivery-network-cdn-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-more-than-29-by-2023-300621875.html