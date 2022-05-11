Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size to Grow by USD 51.23 billion| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Solution Web performance optimization, cloud security, and media delivery Type Video CDNs and non-video CDNs Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market?

The growth of the content delivery network (CDN) market will be driven by high server availability. CDNs can sense the availability of servers and divert content accordingly and, thus, network traffic to these servers. Many organizations share live events to increase the traffic on their websites and strengthen their businesses. This can be implemented with the help of CDN solutions.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market?

The increasing development of content delivery clouds is a key trend that will support the growth of the content delivery network (CDN) market. Content delivery clouds help in improving the delivery service capabilities of web applications and storage. They facilitate possible research that emphasizes recognizing essential application requirements, improved scalability, robustness of systems, and others.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the content delivery network (CDN) market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadmedia Corp., BT Group Plc, CacheNetworks LLC, CDNetworks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GTT Communications Inc., Internap Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., StackPath LLC, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The content delivery network (CDN) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as performance, innovation, cost, and financial stability to compete in the market. Vendors are competing based on performance, innovation, cost, and financial stability. This competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product extensions.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 51.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadmedia Corp., BT Group Plc, CacheNetworks LLC, CDNetworks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, GTT Communications Inc., Internap Corp., Limelight Networks Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., StackPath LLC, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

