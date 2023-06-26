Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market size to grow by USD 67,671.83 million from 2022 to 2027; the high server availability to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The content delivery network (CDN) market size is forecast to increase by USD 67,671.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 26.87%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by high server availability, high growth in video streaming, and efficient data traffic management by reducing loading time. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Comcast Corp., Fastly Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., proinity LLC, QUANTIL, Radware Ltd., StackPath LLC, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

CDN Market - Segmentation Analysis

This content delivery network market report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (web performance optimization, cloud security, and media delivery), type (video CDNs and non-video CDNs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the web performance optimization segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment is used to speed up the download of web pages or website content for any organization on various end-user devices. Also, it reduces the latency of pages by an intelligent routing method. Furthermore, the ranking algorithms of search engines such as Google rank websites with faster page load times higher than those with lower page load times. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high server availability drives the growth of the Content Delivery Network market during the forecast period. With the help of CDNs, online assets can be easily distributed across various regions. Such networks can automatically sense the availability of servers and divert content accordingly. Minimizing latency provides customers with an enhanced user experience.

Furthermore, video content is frequently uploaded on social media platforms. Additionally, various organizations share live events to increase traffic on their websites and strengthen their business, which is supported by the implementation of CDN solutions. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high price of CDN solutions challenges the growth of the Content Delivery Network market during the forecast period. The charges for CND services are high because they are provided by a third party. The growth of the market can be attributed to features of CDN solutions, such as scalability, compatibility, and performance.

Furthermore, providers have to bear the high maintenance expenses. Resultantly, only large players can survive in this market, and smaller players restrict their businesses to a regional level to reduce costs. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Content Delivery Network (CDN) market vendors

Related Reports:

The visual content market size is expected to increase by USD 1.4 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers visual content market segmentation by product (stock /images and stock video), application (editorial and commercial), license model (RF and RM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing digital marketing is a major factor driving the global visual content market share growth.

The user-generated content platform market size should rise by USD 5.75 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 21.44%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (enterprises and individuals) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing product launches through digital platforms is notably driving the user-generated content platform market growth.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 67,671.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Comcast Corp., Fastly Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., proinity LLC, QUANTIL, Radware Ltd., StackPath LLC, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wangsu Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

