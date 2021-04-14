Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Grow by USD 48.48 Billion During 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The content delivery network (CDN) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Participants:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc. offers CDN products developed to serve content to Internet users with optimized availability and performance. The company is the creator and operator of the most highly distributed CDN, serving 30% of all Internet traffic.

AT and T Inc.

AT and T Inc. offers CDN product that helps the web and mobile applications that provide faster performance, improved security, richer user experiences, and features to help protect the enterprise from malware, ransomware, and more.

CenturyLink Inc.

CenturyLink Inc. offers Content Delivery Network, Mesh Delivery, and Edge Compute services that help deliver streaming experiences that meet customer high expectations with content that reaches them quickly and reliably, virtually anywhere.

https://www.technavio.com/report/content-delivery-network-cdn-market-industry-analysis

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The content delivery network (CDN) market is segmented as below:

Type

Video CDNs



Non-Video CDNs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The content delivery network (CDN) market is driven by high server availability. In addition, demand for cloud-based CDN networks is expected to trigger the content delivery network (CDN) market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the content delivery network (CDN) market

