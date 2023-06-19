Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market size is set to grow by USD 13,500.41 million from 2022 to 2027, North America is projected to contribute 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content delivery network (CDN) security market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,500.41 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.72% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This content delivery network (CDN) security market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecommunication, public sector, and others), type (DDoS protection, web application firewall, bot mitigation and screen scraping protection, data security, and DNS protection), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the media and entertainment segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment of the global content delivery network (CDN) security market is growing, owing to the growth in OTT and e-advertising. Furthermore, OTT refers to the content that providers distribute on streaming media as a standalone product directly to viewers over the Internet. Additionally, companies are providing video content through the Internet. Hence, such factors boost segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global content delivery network (CDN) security market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global content delivery network (CDN) security market.

North America is projected to contribute 39% of market growth during the forecast period. This region is a pioneer in the early adoption of technologies across industries. Resultantly, the region would help the content delivery network (CDN) security market thrive successfully. Moreover, the US and Canada dominate the content delivery network (CDN) security market in North America . Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing consumption of online content is a major driving factor impeding the growth of the market. The market witnesses high growth in recent past years in addition to the Internet speed, the Internet speed. Moreover, the global average speed of the Internet increased to 85 Mbps in 2020, as compared to around 64 Mbps in 2019. Additionally, developing countries such as India and China witnessed a dramatic increase in Internet speed. Hence, such factors drive the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The proliferation of mobile applications is a major trend shaping the market. The number of mobile applications increases significantly and is expected to rise further during the forecast period. Apart from social media applications, two-thirds of the total number of smartphone users globally watch the news, listen to music, or access entertainment or sports applications. Such mobile applications use a CDN for data delivery, and vendors are targeting their audience based on the type of mobile applications that they download. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

System integration and interoperability issues are major issues impeding the market growth. The adoption of advanced technologies in various industries, including the BFSI, telecommunication, transportation, media and entertainment, and public sector companies, has witnessed an increase. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies leads to system integration and interoperability issues. Furthermore, various organizations face integration issues while implementing CDN security solutions. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the content delivery network (CDN) security market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the content delivery network (CDN) security market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the content delivery network (CDN) security market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of content delivery network (CDN) security market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global content delivery network (CDN) security market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.3 DDoS protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Web application firewall - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Bot mitigation and screen scraping protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Data security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 DNS protection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 Broadcom Inc.

12.7 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

12.8 Cloudflare Inc

12.9 Fastly Inc.

12.10 Imperva Inc.

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

12.12 Limelight Networks Inc.

12.13 Lumen Technologies Inc.

12.14 Microsoft Corp.

12.15 NetScout Systems Inc.

12.16 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

12.17 Verizon Communications Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

