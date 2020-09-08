Content Delivery Network Market To Advance At 11.7% CAGR From 2020 To 2025, Rapid Growth In Data Consumption & Internet Traffic Determined As Key Drivers | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content delivery network (CDN) market size is anticipated to be USD 23,064.3 million by the end of the forecast year 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast duration. Rapid growth in data consumption and internet traffic is attributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for online gaming, internet advertisement and over-the-top (OTT) is projected to bolster the market growth.

CDN reduces the timing for transmission of the content, thereby, improving content delivery performance. Owing to the increasing popularity of live streaming and online videos, CDN solutions are gaining traction significantly. Traffic load scaling, reduction in latency and security are key characteristics that help in enhancing the performance of content delivery solutions. Reducing data tariffs, high-speed internet connectivity and rising smartphone penetration are collectively driving the growth of the market.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Content Delivery Network Market" Report 2025.

The advent of cloud delivery network helps in deliver media content to a significantly larger consumer base. This has led to a rise in the popularity of OTT services and video-on-demand (VoD), which in turn driving the growth of the market. Considering the growing popularity of cloud service, major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies and Amazon Web Services are investing aggressively to secure their CDN services.

In 2018, North America led the content delivery network market owing to increasing adoption of innovative technologies and the presence of major players such as AWS, Cloud flare, Microsoft Corporation, Limelight Networks, Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies among others. However, APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast duration owing to the rising number of internet users and rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America accounted for 41.4% of the market share in 2018 and the region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast duration.

accounted for 41.4% of the market share in 2018 and the region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast duration. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast duration.

is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast duration. In 2018, the media delivery category accounted for the highest share in the market and the segment is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast duration.

The media and entertainment segment led the market in 2018 and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Leading players involved in the market are Amazon Web Services, Google, Inc., Deutsche Telekom, IBM, CenturyLink, Tencent Cloud and Deutsche Telekom among others.

Browse 120 page research report with TOC on "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-content-delivery-network-cdn-market

Million Insights has segmented the global content delivery network market on the basis of content type, solutions, service provider, application and region:

Content Delivery Network Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Static CDN



Dynamic CDN

Content Delivery Network Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Media Delivery



Web Performance Optimization



Cloud Security

Content Delivery Network Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Traditional Commercial CDN



Free CDN



Peer to Peer CDN



Telecom CDN

Content Delivery Network Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Media and Entertainment



Retail & e-commerce



Healthcare



Online Gaming



BFSI



IT Telecom



Government organizations



Travel & Tourism

Content Delivery Network Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



MEA



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

Food Service Equipment Market - The global food service equipment market size was valued at USD 31.64 billion in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for frozen products and growing import and export activities in the food & beverage industry and developing food consumption trends are positively impacting the market growth.

in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for frozen products and growing import and export activities in the food & beverage industry and developing food consumption trends are positively impacting the market growth. Online Gambling Market - The global online gambling market size was accounted for USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of smartphone users coupled with high penetration of internet among individuals for playing games through online platforms have majorly driven the market growth.

in 2019 and projected to grow at 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of smartphone users coupled with high penetration of internet among individuals for playing games through online platforms have majorly driven the market growth. Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers Market - The global shell & tube heat exchangers market size was accounted for USD 5.68 billion in 2019. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% CAGR over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need for technologically advanced equipment's for efficient heat transfer across several industries is expected to drive the market growth of shell & tube heat exchangers.

in 2019. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% CAGR over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need for technologically advanced equipment's for efficient heat transfer across several industries is expected to drive the market growth of shell & tube heat exchangers. Video Intercom Devices Market - The global video intercom devices market size was accounted for USD 17.82 billion , in 2018. It is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 12.8% over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The growing demand from the surveillance and security industry is projected to be a key factor responsible for the market growth.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights