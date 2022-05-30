Content Delivery Network Security Market Size to Grow by USD 5.69 Bn at a CAGR of 29.47% | Media and entertainment segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Content Delivery Network Security Market segmentations by the following:

End-user - media and entertainment, retail, IT and telecommunication, public sector, and others

The content delivery network (CDN) security market share will expand in the media and entertainment segment. Because of the rise of OTT and e-advertising, the media and entertainment section of the content delivery network security market is growing.



CDN security solutions are meeting the growing demand for effective management, monetization, and engagement of digital data and information across a variety of distribution channels and platforms, such as live linear, live streaming, and video on demand.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

APAC will account for 39 percent of market growth. The content delivery network (CDN) security market in APAC is dominated by China, Japan, and India. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than the other regions.

The content delivery network (CDN) security market is expected to develop in APAC over the projected period, owing to increased awareness of cyber-attacks and the increasing complexity of threats over the Internet.

Content Delivery Network Security Market Dynamics

Market Driver

The increased consumption of online content is one of the primary factors driving the content delivery network (CDN) security market. OTT service providers such as Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon.com, Inc. offer country-specific content (Amazon Prime Video). They provide a CDN for data transmission in a certain region and block content distribution owing to government regulations and a language barrier. CDN security is also crucial for assuring authorized content access. As a result, the global OTT market's rapid growth implies that CDN security solutions have a sizable market.

Market Trend

Another factor driving the growth of the content delivery network (CDN) security market in the forecast period is the proliferation of mobile applications. News, music, entertainment, and sports applications are used by two-thirds of the global smartphone audience. A CDN handles the data delivery for these mobile applications. Customers are targeted by vendors based on the mobile apps they download. Because of the rise of mobile applications, OTT providers are looking for CDN security solutions.

Market Challenge

System integration and interoperability difficulties will be a major challenge for the content delivery network (CDN) security industry. A range of businesses, including BFSI, telecommunications, transportation, media and entertainment, and public sector organizations, are increasingly adopting innovative technology. Because of technical faults during operations, businesses can incur substantial expenditures and lose operational efficiency.

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.47% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 5.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Symantec Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Content Delivery Network Security Market Segmentation

End-user

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Public Sector

Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Content Delivery Network Security Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Symantec Corp.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Product Insights and News

Akamai Technologies Inc.- The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SSL and TLS certificate options with complete certificate life cycle management as well as systems, tools, and expertise to meet the needs of end user businesses.

Alphabet Inc. - The solution uses Googles globally distributed edge points of presence to cache HTTP load balanced content close to users.

Amazon.com Inc.- It is a CDN service that securely delivers videos, applications, data, and APIs to customers across the globe with high transfer speeds and a low latency within a developer-friendly environment.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Media and entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Public sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Public sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 49: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 62: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 CenturyLink Inc.

Exhibit 67: CenturyLink Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: CenturyLink Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: CenturyLink Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: CenturyLink Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Fastly Inc.

Exhibit 71: Fastly Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Fastly Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Fastly Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Imperva Inc.

Exhibit 74: Imperva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Imperva Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Imperva Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 87: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

