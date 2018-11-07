Content Guru Positioned as a Challenger in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe

BRACKNELL, England, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud contact centre and customer engagement provider, Content Guru, has been positioned in the Challengers quadrant, highest for ability to execute in that quadrant, in leading industry analyst firm Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe.

Additionally, Content Guru was analysed in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities report, which looks at the global Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) landscape and provides a deeper insight into vendor product and service offerings. This year's Critical Capabilites report saw Content Guru be positioned first with 3.5 out of 5 in the 'High-Volume Call Center' category, and had the second highest rating in 'Customer Engagement Center', 'Agile Contact Center' and 'Western Europe'.

Content Guru delivers omni-channel cloud contact centre capabilities through storm® CONTACT™. A highly scalable and customisable solution, CONTACT provides mission-critical communications to hundreds of the world's largest organisations, in sectors ranging from utilities through to finance, and central government. These services are currently delivered through offices in the UK, Ireland, DACH, Benelux, Italy, USA, and Japan.

Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO of Content Guru, commented:

"This year's Magic Quadrant, compared to the previous year, has seen Content Guru move further to the right in completeness of vision axis, whilst also moving higher on the ability to execute axis, which we feel is a fantastic result. 2018 has been another outstanding year for Content Guru, enjoying substantial revenue and colleague growth. We look forward to growing our portfolio further and building on new and exciting international opportunities, consolidating our position as a global leader in customer engagement solutions in 2019."

