Content Marketing Agency Influence & Co. Adopts Intero Digital Brand

Intero Digital

12 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET

Influence & Co. expands its services and rebrands to Intero Digital to provide comprehensive digital marketing solutions for clients.

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Influence & Co., a leading content marketing agency, announced the adoption of the Intero Digital brand, after joining the digital marketing agency in February 2022. This strategic move enables the content marketing agency to offer clients a broader range of services, covering all aspects of digital marketing under a single, unified brand.

Intero Digital-Content&PR
Influence & Co., based in Columbia, Mo., was founded in 2011 and has been a trusted partner for companies that use content marketing for business growth. Through its expert team and strong relationships with top online publications, this women-led and results-driven agency assists businesses in establishing thought leadership, generating leads, improving sales enablement, and optimizing SEO.

"When we changed our name to Influence & Co. in 2013, our brand aimed to reflect the value we provided to clients. However, over the past decade, we've evolved to meet a broader range of marketing needs," said Kelsey Raymond, CEO of Influence & Co. "Intero Digital better captures the comprehensive support we provide, and we're excited to offer an all-inclusive suite of services and have Intero Digital truly represent who we are."

This agency is now the Content & PR Division of the Intero Digital brand. The division specializes in a variety of services, including content creation, PR strategy, and media relations. Additionally, Intero Digital, headquartered in Colorado Springs, has successfully merged with four other prominent digital marketing agencies over the last 30 months and now provides the following digital marketing services to its clients to drive results:

  • SEO
  • SEM (paid media)
  • B2B lead generation
  • Social media management
  • Amazon advertising and optimization
  • Guest-contributed articles
  • PR
  • Content marketing
  • Blog posts
  • Email marketing
  • Link building
  • Influencer marketing
  • Graphic design
  • Video creation and optimization
  • Conversion rate optimization
  • Branding
  • Sales enablement
  • Website design and development

"A comprehensive marketing strategy goes beyond content alone. Clients also require SEO, SEM, video, social media, and captivating websites. As Intero Digital, we can deliver on all these fronts," Raymond said. "While Influence & Co. served us well, we've grown to provide even greater value. We're now equipped to provide end-to-end digital marketing solutions, and Intero Digital embodies that promise perfectly."

About Intero Digital
Intero Digital is a next-level digital marketing agency that helps businesses fulfill their potential by leveraging integrated digital marketing strategies. Offering full-funnel solutions that reach customers where they're at, Intero's digital experts become an extension of clients' marketing team and lean into innovation to keep their clients ahead of the competition. For more information, visit https://www.interodigital.com/.

For media questions or interviews, please contact Anna Poppe, PR strategist at Influence & Co., at [email protected].

