Content Marketing Market Size to Increase by USD 417.85 Bn| Research Insights Highlight Rise in the Number of Users on Social Media as Key Driver |Technavio

Vendor Insights

The global content marketing market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, In April 2021, Adobe Inc. announced the partnership with FedEx to innovate e-commerce delivery.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the content marketing market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region currently holds 42% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan are the key markets for content marketing in APAC.

The increasing demand from sectors such as automotive, financial service, consumer electronics, and health and pharma will facilitate the content marketing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The use of AI with social media management software is another major factor supporting the content marketing market. The digital transformation of businesses is an effort aimed at creating connected platforms and industry revenue streams. Consequently, several industries are opting for real-time solutions besides spending on IT infrastructure and analytical solutions to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

However, The fraud related to digital advertisements will be a major challenge for the content marketing market. Content advertisements through digital platforms are commonly considered as a form of advertisement that is done through the Internet to market products or services to consumers. With time, the term digital advertisements have expanded its dimensions. Furthermore, due to an increase in fraud-related digital advertisements, it is now treated as one of the major concerns for industry players.

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 417.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

