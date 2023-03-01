Content marketing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.37% from 2022 to 2027, Rise in the Number of Users on Social Media to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The content marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 584.02 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of users on social media is driving market growth. The increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has fueled the use of social media. Hence, enterprises are using this platform to reach their target audience. They can advertise their websites on a large scale on social media. Advertisers can build brand acquaintance among users by posting updates regularly. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global content marketing market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) download the latest sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2023-2027

Content marketing market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Objective

Lead generation: The growth of this segment will be significant during the forecast period. Lead generation is a primary objective of content marketing. Content marketing needs extensive market research and the creation of appropriate media to generate leads, including landing pages and social media. This helps enterprises attract qualified business leads. Some of the content marketing strategies for lead generation include offering free webinars and releasing independent research. These factors will increase the demand for content marketing solutions among enterprises during the forecast period.



Brand awareness



Thought leadership



Others

End-user

Retail



Automotive



Financial Services



Telecom



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

Content Marketing Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our content marketing market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Analysis:

Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Key vendor offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers content marketing services, which include creation, publishing, and channel delivery.

The company offers content marketing services, which include creation, publishing, and channel delivery. Brafton Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as strategy development, content creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion.

The company offers content marketing services such as strategy development, content creation, publishing, distribution, and promotion. Contently Inc. - The company offers content marketing services such as expert content strategy, enterprise content marketing platform, and global talent network.

The company offers content marketing services such as expert content strategy, enterprise content marketing platform, and global talent network. Contentoo B.V. - The company offers content marketing services such as content localization, content creation, editing, content strategy, and design.

The company offers content marketing services such as content localization, content creation, editing, content strategy, and design. CoSchedule LLC - The company offers content marketing services for content types such as articles, blog posts, case studies, podcasts, and presentations.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Content marketing market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist content marketing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the content marketing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 584.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 15.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Brafton Inc., ClearVoice, Inc., Content Adjacent, Inc., Contently Inc., Contentoo B.V., CoSchedule LLC, Eucalypt LLC, Flyp Technologies Inc., Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., Interact Media, IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., SugarCRM Inc., and Upland Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

