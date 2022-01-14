Content Marketing Market to grow by USD 417.85 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Adobe Inc. & Contently, Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Content Marketing Market Analysis Report by End-user (Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/content-marketing-market-industry-analysis

Content marketing market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the content marketing market is the rise in the number of users on social media. Social media is becoming an essential part of the Internet, and it is accessed by more than a billion people worldwide. In addition, the increase in the use of mobile devices and smartphones has driven the use of social media among users. The growing use of social media among consumers is encouraging enterprises to use this platform to approach their target audience. As the number of users is continuously increasing, enterprises are using social media platforms for content marketing, which helps them to manage their large target audience more effectively. Thus, with the increase in the use of social media among consumers.

Content marketing market - Challenge

The fraud related to digital advertisements will be a major challenge for the content marketing market. Content advertisements through digital platforms are commonly considered as a form of advertisement that is done through the Internet to market products or services to consumers. With time, the term digital advertisements have expanded its dimensions. Furthermore, due to an increase in fraud-related digital advertisements, it is now treated as one of the major concerns for industry players. Fraud related to digital advertisements includes actions such as launching advertisements outside of a user's view and creating fake advertisement traffic by using content scraping websites.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Some of the key Contenting Players:

The content marketing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc.

Contently, Inc.

CoSchedule LLC

HubSpot Inc.

Influence and Co.

NewsCred, Inc.

Scripted Inc.

Seismic Software, Inc.

Sprinklr Inc.

Upland Software, Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Content Marketing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Retail - Size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Financial services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Content Marketing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

For additional information on segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:

Visual Content Market -The visual content market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!



CMO Market in Pharmaceutical Industry -The CMO market share in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase by USD 46.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%. Download a free sample now!

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 417.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio