Content Marketing Market to Grow by USD 654.78 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Social Media User Growth and AI-Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global content marketing market size is estimated to grow by USD 654.78 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.01% during the forecast period. Rise in number of users on social media is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of AI with social media management software. However, frauds related to digital advertisements poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Alma Media, Brafton Inc., ClearVoice Inc., Contentoo B.V., Eucalypt LLC, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Upland Software Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, Interact Marketing, Kenscio, and Vendasta Technologies Inc..

Content Marketing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.01% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 654.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alma Media, Brafton Inc., ClearVoice Inc., Contentoo B.V., Eucalypt LLC, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Upland Software Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, Interact Marketing, Kenscio, and Vendasta Technologies Inc.

In today's digital transformation, enterprises are shifting their marketing strategies towards Content Market, leveraging Internet users' preferences for online engagement. Traditional channels are being replaced by digital platforms. Client involvement efforts are key to consumer behavior understanding. Skills like data analysis and AI-powered automation are essential for effective content marketing systems. Content marketing software, powered by AI and ML, streamlines digital communications, enhancing brand visibility. Marketing agencies and advertising agencies adopt content marketing, focusing on social media posts, video platforms, and digital content creation. Cloud computing ensures on-demand access, with cybersecurity measures in place. Demographics and content formats vary across industries like healthcare, media, travel, and charities. Content management systems facilitate on-premise or cloud deployment for large enterprises. AI and ML improve customer experience, retention, and brand loyalty. Technology providers and IT journals publish recognized articles by certified authors, catering to a consumer-centric market.

Businesses are undergoing digital transformation to establish interconnected platforms and generate new industry revenues. This shift has led several industries to invest in real-time solutions and advanced IT infrastructure, including analytical tools. The modern business landscape is characterized by a heightened demand for sophisticated business intelligence (BI). Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized content marketing with its technological advancements. These advancements include virtual agents and chatbots, targeted advertising, suggestive web searches, voice and speech recognition, pattern recognition, machine translation, face recognition, automatic scheduling, and autonomous driving. AI offers a comprehensive perspective on all business operations and related information, empowering companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

In today's digital transformation, enterprises face challenges in reaching and engaging their target audience through traditional channels. With over 4.66 billion internet users, digital platforms have become essential for marketing strategies. However, creating high-quality content for various formats like textual, graphical, audio, and video requires specific skills and resources. Client involvement efforts are crucial for effective content marketing systems. Data analysis from content advertising strategies, AI-powered automation, and generative AI platforms help optimize content for demographics and consumer behavior. However, managing content across digital communications and online engagement requires a content management system. Brand visibility in a consumer-centric market relies on understanding audience preferences and demographics. Marketing agencies and advertising agencies offer solutions, but large-sized enterprises in sectors like healthcare and pharmaceutical, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, and charities/nonprofit organizations may require specialized content marketing software. IT technology providers and technology journals can offer recognized authors and certified publications to enhance brand loyalty and customer experience. Cloud computing and cybersecurity are essential considerations for on-premise or cloud deployment. Streaming platforms and social media posts offer opportunities for video content creation. AI and machine learning components can streamline content marketing processes, while cybersecurity ventures ensure data security. In summary, navigating the content marketing landscape requires a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends, technologies, and consumer behavior.

Digital platform content advertisements, a form of online advertising, aim to promote products or services to consumers. The definition of digital advertisements has evolved, but concerns have arisen due to an increase in digital advertisement fraud . This includes displaying ads when users are not engaged, using content-scraping sites for false traffic, and creating deceptive mechanisms for ad delivery. These issues emerged around the time search engine marketing became popular over a decade ago. Industry professionals must remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities to maintain trust and effectiveness in digital advertising.

This content marketing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Financial services

1.4 Telecom

1.5 Others Platform 2.1 Blogging

2.2 Videos

2.3 Infographics

2.4 Case studies

2.5 Others Objective 3.1 Lead generation

3.2 Brand awareness

3.3 Thought leadership

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Retail- The retail segment, encompassing distribution channels and omnichannel companies like branded wholesalers, traditional retailers, grocery store operators, convenience store operators, and others, significantly contributes to the global content marketing market. Content marketing offers numerous benefits for retailers, such as increasing website traffic, establishing authority and trust, creating brand awareness, developing brand personality, connecting with audiences, fueling social media, and supporting the conversion funnel. These factors contribute to improved conversion rates. With the retail industry's rapid growth and the increasing use of mobile devices for shopping, content marketing becomes essential for retailers to stay connected with customers and reach potential ones. Retail content marketing allows enterprises to share brand stories and product information, fostering customer engagement and attracting new customers. For instance, Tata Cliq, a subsidiary of Tata Group, uses content marketing to promote its offline stores selling beauty and cosmetic products. These advantages will drive the demand for content marketing in the retail sector during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Content Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape where enterprises meet the demands of Internet users for engaging and personalized digital content. Traditional channels are being replaced by digital platforms, leading to a digital transformation in marketing strategies. Client involvement efforts are at an all-time high, with consumer behavior driving the need for various forms of content such as textual, graphical, audio, and video. Skills in digital content creation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are essential for success in this market. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that by 2025, there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide. Technology providers and IT departments are investing heavily in content creation and technology journals, certified publications, and recognized authors to stay ahead of the curve. On-premise deployment is giving way to cloud-based solutions, enabling real-time access to information and reducing costs. The Internet, streaming services, and social media platforms are transforming the way we consume content, making it more accessible and personalized than ever before. The future of the Content Market is bright, with endless opportunities for innovation and growth.

Market Research Overview

The Content Market is a dynamic and evolving landscape where enterprises meet the demands of Internet users for engaging and personalized digital content. Traditional channels are being replaced by digital platforms, leading to a shift in marketing strategies. Client involvement efforts are crucial in understanding consumer behavior and preferences. Skills like data analysis and content marketing systems are essential for creating effective content marketing strategies. AI-powered automation and generative AI platforms are revolutionizing content creation. Content marketing software, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are critical components of the digital communications and online engagement ecosystem. Brand visibility is a top priority for enterprises in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceutical, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, charities/nonprofit organizations, and IT technology providers. Content formats range from textual and graphical to audio and video, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. Marketing agencies and advertising agencies are essential partners in this consumer-centric market, helping enterprises retain customers and build brand loyalty through social media posts, video platforms, and digital content creation. The future of content marketing lies in the integration of AI and ML, offering personalized and interactive experiences for audiences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Retail



Automotive



Financial Services



Telecom



Others

Platform

Blogging



Videos



Infographics



Case Studies



Others

Objective

Lead Generation



Brand Awareness



Thought Leadership



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

