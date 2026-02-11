Content Marketplace Bunqer Debuts at MIP London

Advisors of high-level Industry Veterans from TV5, HAVAS, Endemol, FOX

Bunqer.Tech

PARIS, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New B2B content marketplace Bunqer.tech is debuting, with a Beta version, at MIP London and will launch at the end of 2026. Thanks to key partnerships and technical innovation using AI, the platform enables content players across the world to buy and sell their programs in just a few clicks, like online shopping, bringing new sources of revenue in a quick, simple and automatic manner.

From left to right: Bunqer co-founders Stephane Gateau & Charles van den Broek

Bunqer.tech is a disruptive distribution platform with low rates, targeting sellers' back catalogues for buyers who need cost effective programming solutions. Bunqer's development ended in November 2025, and the platform already secured over 8,000 hours of programs, including several award-winning shows. One of the platform's major features is that programs can instantly be subtitled into 75 languages.

Early platform adopters include content partners such as ESPN and Millimages. Amazon (AWS) is both a technical partner and a sponsor; and BNP Paribas is a partner and sponsor, ensuring all financial transactions are secure. Public investment bank, BPI France is a financing partner.

Bunqer.tech is co-led by veteran producer, Stephane Gateau, co-founder and former co-CEO of well-established R&G Production; and entrepreneur / former lawyer Charles van den Broek. Its board includes Yves Bigot (fmr. CEO, TV5 & head of programming at France 2, RTBF and Endemol France), Richard Le Normand (fmr. CEO, StudioCanal), and Olivier Pluquet (fmr. CEO, Havas Asia Pacific).

The tech team features Boris Borzic, founder of Sequencia AI, and Philippe Sang, EPITECH engineer. International representation is handled by Loïc Gosselin (Americas), François Mercardier (EMEA), and Dominique Ullman (Asia).

Nathalie Wogue, Wogue Entertainment advises on programming and international business development, while global communications are led by MJ Sorenson of New York–based MGC.

"As a long-time producer of a wide range of successful TV shows, I'm pleased to see a platform that creates new revenue opportunities for producers—even long after programs have aired. Bunqer fills that need by offering broadcasters and local platforms an easy, cost-effective, and flexible solution to today's programming challenges. I look forward to its continued growth and success," said Stephane Gateau.

"We're thrilled to make our debut at MIP London and are confident that Bunqer.tech will become an essential tool for producers and broadcasters building their programming grids. Our platform enables fast, simple, and secure transactions for back-catalogue content," said Charles van den Broek.

Bunqer.tech is a game changer for content players across the globe. In just a few clicks, content owners can choose where they agree to sell their programs, and content buyers can buy them and get them in their inbox.

About Bunqer.tech

Bunqer is the first professional digital platform that automates the international sale of TV rights from start to finish. Our multilingual platform eliminates all the transaction costs, allowing catalogue's owners to earn money with back catalogs.

Bunqer.tech is the first B2B marketplace that allows professionals all over the world to buy and sell their programs 100% automatically, at unbeatable rates. Movies, series, documentaries, animation, entertainment, reality: Bunqer.tech offers easy access to a large diversity of content. On one end, content owners upload their programs at no cost: no fees, no upfront payments and everything is traceable. On the other end, broadcasters select the titles they need, sign their deal digitally, pay very affordable license fees and get the broadcast rights instantly. Within hours, they receive their video files and subtitles, ready to broadcast in their format and local language. Think of Bunqer.tech like online shopping, but instead of products, you get broadcast licenses: you just click and you broadcast.

Media Representative: (Ms.) MJ Sorenson, MJ Global Communications LLC, T: 646-225-6590, [email protected], New York, NY

SOURCE Bunqer