Content Partners LLC Acquires Hoodwinked and Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil Animated Film Franchise

Acquisition coincides with the 20th anniversary of Hoodwinked, with plans to reintroduce the cult-classic to audiences worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Partners LLC , the leading independent owner of major studio-distributed films, television programming, and related participations, today announced that the company has acquired the animated feature films Hoodwinked (2005) and Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil (2011) from Kanbar Entertainment. The deal includes derivative rights, providing Content Partners with the ability to develop sequels, prequels, and other related projects within the franchise.

This acquisition arrives ahead of the 20th anniversary of Hoodwinked, the original indie hit that reimagined the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale with humor, heart, and a star-studded voice cast including Anne Hathaway and Glenn Close. The film became a breakout success upon release, earning a devoted fan base over the years and paving the way for its 2011 sequel. Hoodwinked Too! featured returning talent alongside new cast members, including Hayden Panettiere, Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Martin Short, and Cheech Marin.

Despite its enduring popularity, Hoodwinked has been unavailable to stream or purchase in recent years, with only limited clips circulating online. Content Partners' acquisition will bring the films back to audiences globally, with Sony Pictures set to distribute both titles domestically and Lionsgate handling international distribution. Lionsgate also continues to co-own Hoodwinked Too!

"We're excited to give Hoodwinked and Hoodwinked Too! a new home as we revive and preserve these beloved films for fans old and new," said John Mass, President of Content Partners. "This milestone anniversary is the perfect moment to reintroduce the franchise to audiences, particularly as demand for family-friendly animated content continues to grow in the streaming era."

"This franchise broke new ground for indie animation and showcased the creative vision of Maurice Kanbar and the filmmakers," added John Mass of Content Partners. "We look forward to working with our distribution partners to honor the legacy of these films while bringing them back into the cultural conversation." Jeffrey Kanbar of Kanbar Entertainment noted, "We selected Content Partners amongst other prospective acquirers because we thought they would do the best to preserve and carry forward my uncle Maurice's legacy."

Philip Fier of Focus Advisory Services and Erik Hyman of Paul Hastings represented Kanbar Entertainment in the transaction. Content Partners LLC was represented by Liliana Paparelli Ranger of Latham & Watkins.

Content Partners owns some of the most recognizable box office titles, including Black Swan, Black Hawk Down, Hugo, 13 Going on 30, and xXx. The company also owns Revolution Studios and co-owns the CSI television franchise. It holds ownership rights or interests in over 600 studio-release films and approximately 3,000 hours of television programming, with its film library collectively accounting for more than $40 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

About Content Partners:

Content Partners is a Los Angeles-based investment company founded in 2006 by Steven Blume and Steven Kram, and is the worldwide leader in acquiring films, television programming, and related royalties. The company purchases such assets from investors, producers, writers, directors, actors, and musicians. Target acquisitions include film, television, and music assets that are generating cash flow and have long-term distribution deals with major studios, networks, publishers, and other distribution channels.

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

[email protected]

SOURCE Content Partners