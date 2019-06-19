Content Services Platforms Market to Reach a Market Size of $63.2 Billion by 2024 - KBV Research
Jun 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Content Services Platforms Market, published by KBV research, The Global Content Services Platforms Market size is expected to reach $63.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Content services software allows organizations to give the correct content to the correct individuals at the correct moment. Users can access and communicate with the content they need from within the application they are using through tailored workspaces. The finest content services systems enable the creation of low-code or no-code plug-ins that decouples the customer experience from the fundamental material repository.
The North America market would dominate the Global Content Services Platforms Solution Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2018 - 2024). Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to provide crucial development opportunities over the forecast period. A few factors influencing the implementation of CSP in this area the increasing availability of qualified professionals and the keen focus given by SMEs and big companies to join and develop in this area. Public cloud facilities in particular have achieved enormous momentum in APAC as companies try to improve their digital initiatives. CSP has become the essence of how companies function nowadays with the effort to attain higher company agility and meet their clients. Organizations are collaborating to optimize both implementation efficiency and ensure excellent client experience.
Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/content-services-platforms-market/
The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Content Services Platforms Market by Organization Size 2017. The Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21.2% during (2018 - 2024).
The BFSI market dominated the Global Content Services Platforms Market by End User 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period. CSP solutions for banking and financial services companies provide extensive tools for capturing, managing and analyzing financial services. BFSI-related alternatives deliver advantages like expanding customer service products and self-service capacities to boost the value chain of customer communication and improved customer service levels. The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.6% during (2018 - 2024). The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Education & Legal market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 21% during (2018 - 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Box Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Everteam, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc., Laserfiche, Hyland Software Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, Everteam and IBM Coproation are some of the forerunners in the Content Services Platforms market.
Global Content Services Platforms Market Segmentation
By Component
- Solution
- Document & Records Management
- Workflow Management & Case Management
- Information Security & Governance
- Data Capture
- Content Reporting & Analytics
- Others
- Services
- Integration & Deployment
- Advisory & Consulting
- Support & Maintenance
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
- On Premise
- Cloud
By End User
- BFSI
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Energy & Utilities
- Education & Legal
- Telecom & IT
- Government & Public Sector
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
- Box Inc.
- OpenText Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Everteam
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company
- IBM Corporation
- Adobe Systems Inc.
- Laserfiche
- Hyland Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
