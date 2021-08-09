ContentEngine launches NAFTA 2.0 news product aggregating over 100 non-media sources from Mexico - service available in English and Spanish

CE NAFTA 2.0 English (Mexico Content)

The North American Free Trade Agreement - NAFTA; Spanish: Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte, TLCAN; French: Accord de libre-échange nord-américain, ALÉNA; is an agreement signed by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, creating a trilateral trade bloc in North America. The agreement came into force on January 1, 1994, and superseded the 1988 Canada–United States Free Trade Agreement between the United States and Canada. The NAFTA trade bloc is one of the largest trade blocs in the world by gross domestic product. A new agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada was recently signed in but not ratified. It is referred to differently by each signatory—in the United States, it is called the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA); in Canada, it is officially known as the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) in English (though generally referred to as "USMCA" in English-language Canadian media) and the Accord Canada–États-Unis–Mexique (ACEUM) in French; and in Mexico, it is called the Tratado entre México, Estados Unidos y Canadá (T-MEC). The agreement is sometimes referred to as "New NAFTA" in or NAFTA 2.0 reference to the previous trilateral agreement it is meant to supersede, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). CE NAFTA 2.0 (Mexico Content) English version and Spanish versions is produced and curated by ContentEngine, LLC. in Mexico City from a variety of non-media government, institutional, industry, trade, and research sources on a daily basis. The bilateral agreement governs over 1 trillion dollars of trade annually between the three countries.