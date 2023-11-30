Contentful Achieves the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency for Digital Customer Experience

News provided by

Contentful

30 Nov, 2023, 11:31 ET

Contentful empowers digital teams to collaborate, craft and deliver impactful digital experiences faster and at scale

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful, a composable content platform for digital-first business, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience. Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes Contentful for its expertise in providing customers with a composable content platform that empowers digital teams to collaborate, craft, and deliver impactful digital experiences faster and at scale.

As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.

In today's digital-first world, content is at the heart of the customer experience. For marketers, this means they must achieve their goals with consistent, on-brand content across an ever-evolving landscape of digital channels – all the while delighting customers at every touchpoint. The Contentful® Composable Content Platform, powered by AWS, makes it faster and easier for digital teams to build and deliver impactful experiences across all digital channels. Contentful empowers the entire digital team - including marketers, designers and content creators - to collaborate, experiment, and iterate more effectively while ensuring content accuracy and brand consistency. This enables marketers to accelerate creativity and bring their ideas to market with the speed and scale required in today's competitive market.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Contentful in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.

"Contentful is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency – a designation that supports our customers as they make mission-critical decisions about the best software solutions to meet their needs," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "This achievement validates our commitment to helping our customers build the innovative content-rich digital experiences that are required to compete in today's complex, digital-first marketplace."

"Contentful helps our entire team, from designers to marketers, work together more effectively. When paired together with Vercel's Frontend Cloud and Next.js, it's a perfect match for headless that enables us to create and deliver experiences faster," said Lee Robinson, Vice President of Developer Experience, Vercel.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases. Explore the AWS Partner solutions and/or services offered in AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, or APN Partners, including Contentful.

To learn more about Contentful and AWS visit https://www.contentful.com/partners/technology/aws/.

About Contentful

 Contentful is the intelligent composable content platform that unlocks all of an organization's digital content to deliver impactful customer experiences, making content a strategic business asset. The Contentful Platform, Contentful Studio, and the Contentful Ecosystem combine the flexibility of composable content with the intelligence of AI, empowering digital teams to drive business momentum through collaboration, speed, and scale. Contentful powers innovative content experiences across brands, regions, and channels for organizations around the world, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500. For more information, visit www.contentful.com.

Contentful, the Contentful logo, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Contentful Inc., Contentful GmbH and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Contentful

Also from this source

Contentful Announces New Products and Capabilities for the Contentful® Composable Content Platform to Intelligently Accelerate Creativity of Digital Teams

Contentful Announces New Products and Capabilities for the Contentful® Composable Content Platform to Intelligently Accelerate Creativity of Digital Teams

Contentful, a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, announced today the launch of new products and capabilities, including...
Contentful Expands Relationship with AWS to Launch Contentful Composable Content Platform in AWS Marketplace

Contentful Expands Relationship with AWS to Launch Contentful Composable Content Platform in AWS Marketplace

Contentful, a leading composable content platform for digital-first business, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.