Contentful Announces Key Executive Hires with Appointment of Jason Holmes as President of Revenue and Field Operations, and Amy Kilpatrick as CMO to Support Company Growth

Seasoned tech executives bring passion to current business momentum

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful , the leading composable content platform for digital-first business, announced today that it has strengthened its executive team with the additions of Jason Holmes as President of Revenue and Field Operations, and Amy Kilpatrick as Chief Marketing Officer. Holmes will be responsible for day-to-day revenue operations and the network of partners Contentful has created to help brands and organizations build, launch, and scale digital experiences. Kilpatrick will lead global marketing strategy as Contentful looks to scale and reach new markets.

Holmes brings nearly 30 years of industry experience and a passion for focusing on metrics, process, and people to understand the customer experience and improve customer retention, growth, advocacy and lifetime value. He recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Showpad, and Chief Customer Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Marketo. Holmes has also led global customer operations teams at companies including Adobe and Oracle.

"In joining Contentful, my goal is to help the company redefine how developers and digital builders connect people to digital content," said Holmes. "Throughout my career, I've learned that a company's customer is the secret sauce. At Contentful, I plan to continue engaging with and supporting customers to solve business problems with market speed and innovation top of mind. When you look at combining an incredible product with the sheer size of the market opportunity facing Contentful, it is very compelling. I am excited to help contribute to Contentful's growth and its platform that is defining this new era of digital content."

Kilpatrick has nearly two decades of experience in marketing and operations, spanning a number of industries, including SaaS, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. Her expertise includes scaling marketing organizations with an emphasis on growth and performance. Kilpatrick previously held leadership roles at Mailchimp, Aha!, Dell Secureworks, and Cbeyond. During her time at Mailchimp, she was part of the leadership team that helped drive extensive growth between 2016 and 2021.

"In the digital-first era, it is essential that brands get their content strategy right so they can maintain a cohesive, consistent, and positive experience with customers at every touchpoint," said Kilpatrick. "Content platforms have never been more vital to delivering an exceptional digital experience. I'm looking forward to enabling more businesses around the world to tap into this capability through Contentful's market-leading platform."

Kilpatrick and Holmes are joining Contentful at a time of significant growth and momentum. The company recently earned placement on the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 list of the best private cloud companies in the world for the second straight year, coming in at number 38 on the list, up from 71 the previous year This follows Contentful's $175 million Series F financing in 2021. Both hires will support the organization as it continues to grow and scale through new customer acquisition as well as expansion with existing customers.

"Amy and Jason bring a wealth of experience to Contentful at an exciting time of growth for our company," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "Both Amy and Jason bring specific expertise and skills to our organization that will be crucial as we continue to expand and meet our goal of powering content for companies across the globe."

For more information about how Contentful helps builders deliver experiences across digital channels, visit www.contentful.com. Connect with the Contentful team on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and GitHub .

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Siemens, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .

