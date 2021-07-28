Contentful Closes $175 Million Funding Round led by Tiger Global

BERLIN and DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful , the leading content platform for digital-first business, today announced it has closed a $175 million Series F funding round, with a valuation of over $3 billion. Tiger Global led the round with Base10 Advancement Initiative and Tidemark also joining Contentful's existing investors.

Born in Berlin with hubs in San Francisco and Denver, Contentful is relied on by thousands of companies to create and deliver digital experiences across websites, mobile apps, digital displays and other connected devices. Contentful will use its Series F funding to expand its global footprint in marketing and sales as well as continue in its investment in building out its content platform, ecosystem and next generation of products.

"We are living in a digital-first era where content makes digital experiences come alive. It is the way the best companies create conversations across all of the devices that surround their customers," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "This latest round of financing enables us to accelerate our pace of investment in our team and technology and enable our growing ecosystem of customers and partners to build on our platform and create the best content experiences for today's consumer."

Enabled by emerging technology and accelerated in a post-pandemic world, 58% of all customer interactions around the world, according to McKinsey Consulting, are happening in digital environments. The companies that recognize and invest in the capabilities and technology required to shift toward digital-first engagement will be in a much better position to succeed. Contentful helps leading brands such as Shopify, Staples, Atlassian, Electronic Arts, Chanel, Roche, Vodafone and over 30% of the Fortune 500.

"When we look at where winning brands are making changes for the modern consumer, their investment in the digital experience starts with content," said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global. "The opportunity to join Contentful in redefining the way content is used in every modern digital experience was extremely exciting for us. We believe Contentful is well positioned to become the platform of choice for brands to deliver the experience across channels that consumers want and expect."

As a part of its growth, Contentful announced the appointment of two new independent board members, Elena Donio and Fred Ball.

Donio is the former CEO of Axiom and former President of SAP Concur. She spent over eighteen years at Concur in a variety of leadership roles across product, sales and marketing. Donio also currently serves on the board of directors at Twilio and Databricks.

Ball joins the Contentful board having served as the CFO at several companies including Marketo, Webroot Software, BigBand Networks and Borland Software. He is currently on the board of Advanced Energy and FirstMark Acquisition Corporation and previously served on the board of directors at SendGrid.

For more information about how Contentful helps digital builders, including thousands of developers around the world, deliver experiences across digital channels, visit www.contentful.com . Connect with the Contentful team on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and GitHub .

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional content management solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Shopify, Staples, Atlassian, Electronic Arts, Chanel, Roche, Vodafone and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management is a leading global technology investment firm with over $70 billion under management. The firm focuses on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

