Contentgine® Announces A New Board Of Advisors, Jim Riesenbach To Become First Appointee

RENO, Nev., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, today announced that it has created a Board of Advisors and has appointed veteran media and demand-generation executive Jim Riesenbach as its first member.

Riesenbach, founder of Riesenbach Strategic Advisors, brings over 30 years experience as a CEO and global business leader with large and small companies in media. Riesenbach served in senior executive positions at Comcast, AOL, AutoWeb, iInside, and most recently with Ziff Davis, where he served for six years and led the company's Global Business-to-Business Division overseeing six acquisitions. After an extensive career in Strategy and M&A, Riesenbach most recently has built his advisory practice, Riesenbach Strategic Advisors, where he serves on multiple boards and advises a diverse slate of high-growth clients.

"We have known Jim for many years and the founders of Contentgine were fortunate to work closely with him," said Paul Hong, Chief Operating Officer. "Jim has a natural sense and instinct for knowing what is next and what is relevant in intent marketing and content syndication. He helped us identify and acquire the Contentree B2B library upon which our value proposition is built. He is an invaluable member and mentor to our company."

"Contentgine saw what I also recognized as the next wave of content syndication and intent marketing: what the company now calls content-based marketing. With a huge base of industry leading business content, powered by technology to deliver it to an interested and relevant audience, we can generate the most precise intent data while, over time, showing content consumption patterns that no marketer today can get. That kind of analytical information is gold to a marketing department determined to make consumption of its content the goal, and I'm proud to help them steer the right course to this breakthrough offering in content marketing."

Contentgine ® has claimed a leadership position in the content syndication and intent marketing categories, basing its business upon the following value proposition: "Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses."

The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library – the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform.

