Contentgine® Announces Appointment Of Frank Duggan To Its New Board Of Advisors

Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, today announced that it has appointed veteran industrial executive Frank Duggan of ABB to its board of advisors.

Duggan, who is serving as Vice Chairman of Hitachi Energy, has previously served as the President of Region Europe for ABB and as a member of the Company's Group Executive Committee. Duggan also served for over 35 years in increasingly important positions for the company, including first as the Head of Global Marketing for India, the Middle East, and Africa, then later as its president, before his promotion to head the European region.

Duggan was an early investor in Contentree, then called Industolutions, an online library founded by Jim Kelly, who today serves as the Chief Content Officer for Contentgine, which became the world's largest repository of business-to-business marketing content. The library was acquired by Contentgine in early 2021, rebranded, and then utilized as the source of marketing content that Contentgine utilizes in its Perpetual Engine® methodology.

"Frank and Jim saw the opportunity very early on to curate a massive amount of business content into a searchable library organized by industry and by solution type. Their unique vision was to provide every professional with a solution to every business challenge. That was the genesis of the Contentree library," said Paul Hong, Chief Operating Officer of Contentgine. "We took Contentree and created a way to serve its content to interested audiences and thereby generate first person buying intent data that our clients find invaluable."

Frank Duggan added: "I am nothing but impressed with how Contentgine has taken the library that we built and created both a research resource for professionals, as well as a content feed for their Perpetual Engine methodology. The company has recognized that you can monetize any professional's engagement with that content and use it as an indicator of buyer intent. Our library took years to build and curate and matched with the Perpetual Engine way of serving up that content, Contentgine have landed on a model that is both unique and difficult to replicate. I see nothing but even more success on the company' horizon."

ABOUT CONTENTGINE

Contentgine ® has claimed a leadership position in the content syndication and intent marketing categories, basing its business upon the following value proposition: "Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses."

The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library – the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform.

