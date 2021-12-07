Contentgine® Announces Appointment Of Robert Rose To Its Board Of Advisors

RENO, Nev., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, today announced that it has appointed a well-known and widely-read content marketing expert Robert Rose to its board of advisors.

Rose has served as the Chief Strategy Advisor of The Content Marketing Institute since its launch in 2010 and helping guide it to be the leading global content marketing education and training organization. As the founder of his own firm, The Content Advisory , he and his team have worked with more than 500 companies, including 15 of the Fortune 100. He has provided strategic marketing advice and counsel for global brands such as Facebook, Salesforce, NASA, CVS Health, McCormick Spices, Anthem Insurance, and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Robert Rose is the leading voice in content marketing, and we are thrilled to have him join our board of advisors," said Paul Hong, Chief Operating Officer of Contentgine. "He is considered the expert in good content marketing and strategy, and we look forward to his counsel and advice on how can further our Content Based Marketing strategy."

"I think Contentgine is at the forefront of a new era in content marketing," Rose said. "I've researched and written about Content Based Marketing in conjunction with the company. I believe their new Content Indication Platform® is a game changer, as it allows companies to gauge the effectiveness and performance of their content in a wholly new way. I look forward to helping Contentgine shape the new paradigm in content syndication and intent marketing."

In addition to his work with Content Marketing Institute and The Content Advisory, Rose has authored a number of best-selling books including Killing Marketing , Experiences: The 7th Era of Marketing , and Managing Content Marketing .

ABOUT CONTENTGINE

Contentgine ® has claimed a leadership position in the content syndication and intent marketing categories, basing its business upon the following value proposition: "Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses."

The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library – the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform.

For more information, contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Ian Dix

[email protected]

Chief Marketing Officer

SOURCE Contentgine