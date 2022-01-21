Contentgine Announces the Release of "Target Lists, Categories, and Case Study Titles: Three Surprising Results from a Contentgine Data Science Analysis"

RENO, Nev., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine® ( www.contentgine.com ), the world leader in content-based marketing, announced today that it has released an analysis of the target account lists (TAL's) utilized by a sample set of customers, and that analysis has yielded three surprising results.

Specifically, the company's chief data scientist, Ben Luck, ran a series of trials utilizing Contentgine's TAL's to supplement the TAL's supplied by three customers: a cloud communications company, a financial ERP company, and a digital signature company.

Luck said he was not surprised by the first result, that the Contentgine TAL's improved the clients' TAL's by creating a ten to twenty times' larger engagement. What surprised him was that the Contentgine dataset also showed that clients were missing market segments where they didn't think they could compete, and that the way they titled their case studies and email messages had a direct effect on whether a prospect would engage.

"We have perhaps the world's largest dataset of content interactions as a result of our Perpetual Engine," Luck said. "We email content from our huge B2B content library to 50 million targets a month, and that produces over 1 billion intent signals per quarter. That data can be used to improve a customer's target account list."

"What did surprise me was that our data showed one aspect our clients were missing: market segments where they did not think they could compete. One, for example, focused on small business but we showed them that large enterprises would engage with them as well."

"The last result was the most surprising. In short, how you title your case study or email offer can directly affect whether a prospect engages. There's more to it that the report shows, but in short, the more specific you are in the title of the case study, the less likely you are to get prospects to read it. We were very surprised by that, and it now makes the naming and wording of case study offers in content marketing a new art and science. I am very happy to have made these revelations, as they directly improve our content marketing performance for our clients."

Luck said his analysis is ongoing, and he expects to uncover more improvements for Contentgine clients in the near future. The analysis can be read at the Contentgine.com website, under the 'Articles' tab.

ABOUT CONTENTGINE

Contentgine® has claimed a leadership position in the content syndication and intent marketing categories, basing its business upon the following value proposition: "Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses."

The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library – the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform.

