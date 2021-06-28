Contentgine® Launches New Website

RENO, Nev., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine® ( www.contentgine.com ), The world leader in Content Indication lead generation, launched its new website today. The refreshed website will introduce marketers to high-quality leads through best-in-class content syndication and multiple intent insights.

Driving these insights is the Perpetual Engine™, a continuous stream of intelligence formulated around the most precise engagement data in the industry. The Perpetual Engine™ offers solution seekers case studies and white papers from the world's most extensive Curated Content Platform, containing over 400,000 unique assets spanning 2,000 categories.

Through this expansive content library, Contentgine® is able to collect a wealth of marketing analytics. The Perpetual Engine™ creates Content Cultivated Audiences™ through its educational tools. Content Attributed Leads™ and Content Category Leads™ are then derived from prospect downloads. Contentgine® can go beyond intent marketing by identifying contact, company, content, and other relevant data points.

This innovation was made possible through the recent acquisition of Contentree, a content collection featuring 1,000 business-to-business vendors in more than 400 industries. Access to Contentree's case studies, white papers and other collateral through the Perpetual Engine™ gives marketers access to first-party intent-based lead generation. Insights include contact intelligence, account intelligence, and first-party engagement. The depth of these insights sets Contentgine® apart from its competitors.

"Contentgine is growing so rapidly that we needed a new website that explains our unique value proposition to a wide audience," said Ian Dix, Chief Marketing Officer. "As the world leader in content indication lead generation, which is derived from the world's largest library of B2B content, we now have a website that explains the how as well as the why in providing better leads and content syndication."

Contentgine® is a content-driven lead generation solution. We educate business professionals about the solutions to their challenges through our content discovery platform — the world's largest collection of business content — and score intent by analyzing engagements at the prospect and account levels.

