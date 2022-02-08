CONTENTGINE RANKS AND REVEALS TOP FIVE B2B CONTENT CONSUMED ACROSS HOT TOPIC AREAS

RENO, Nev., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine (www.contentgine.com), the world leader in content-based marketing, today released the first episode in a new YouTube series,"Top 5 in 15: Popular Content," driven by data insights from its proprietary AI platform. Best-selling author, Robert Rose, chief strategy officer for the Content Marketing Institute, will host two video programs each month, diving into the most engaging B2B content capturing audience attention and engagement across relevant product categories.

The debut episode of "Top 5 in 15" dives into the most popular content among 22 million case studies, white papers, ebooks, etc. in the analytics software category, sharing tips and best practices about what makes each piece of content so compelling. View the YouTube episode to learn which companies' content topped the inaugural chart.

"We marketers are competitive by nature, so what CMO doesn't want to know how their content ranks in their industry, or against the competition?," said Ian Dix, chief marketing officer for Contentgine. "We believe the Top 5 learnings and Contentgine's smart content consumption insights are set to transform the content marketing discipline."

The data-driven program identifies the most engaging pieces of B2B content, syndicated from the world's largest B2B library of over 500,000 case studies, white papers, ebooks, etc. Contentgine's first-party intent data analyzes one billion engagement signals quarterly from tens of millions of professional researching product and services across various industries.The company is helping businesses understand how their owned content performs among top prospects and versus competitors as well as what specific accounts are researching key topics of interest.

"I'd never seen content performance data at this scale before," said Robert Rose, chief strategy officer at the Content Marketing Institute (CMI). "I'm excited to join with them in analyzing what makes great content great and share smart best practices with other marketers."

Contentgine is a leader in content based marketing, content syndication, intent marketing and demand generation.The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library – the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine AI methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform. For more information, visit www.contentgine.com.

