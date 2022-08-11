Contentgine Recognized for Content Marketing Innovation in Fifth Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

RENO, Nev., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine® , the world leader in content-based marketing, today announced that its Content Indication Platform (CIP) has been selected as the winner of the "Best Content Performance Management Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.

Contentgine's Content Indication Platform (CIP) is an online SaaS platform that provides access to Contentgine's proprietary and 100% first-party account intent and categorical content insights, allowing for expansion and prioritization of target account lists and content consumption intelligence, across 500 major product categories.

"Our focus on a higher standard of purchasing intent is what brought us to the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough winners circle," said Ian Dix, chief marketing officer for Contentgine. "Contentgine's first-party categorical perspective provides richer intent signals so that B2B marketing teams can create smarter content and sales can reach the right prospects at the right time."

CIP uses AI and machine learning to deliver advanced market intelligence by analyzing 100 million quarterly engagements with Contentree, the world's largest B2B library of more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks. The platform identifies personalized content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals to create smarter target account lists, higher-performing content, and better prospect engagement.

"Just like in Content Syndication before it, intent marketers have lost sight of how critical content is to the entire equation," said James Johnson, managing director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Without the behavioral indication of what content prospects are consuming, intent cannot be derived. And too often the intent tactics have at best a vague understanding of the actual content being used. Contentgine provides value to marketing leaders in the rich data they are able to see related to their companies' content performance, versus their competitors' while capturing first party leads in the process. CIP provides easy to view smart insights for marketing and sales leaders to act on. Congratulations on winning 'Best Content Performance Management Solution.'"

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

