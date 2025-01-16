Contenting Market size to increase by USD 539.3 Million between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by End-user, Platform, Objective, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contenting market size is estimated to grow by USD 539.3 million from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Content Marketing Market 2025-2029

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Financial services

1.4 Telecom

1.5 Others Platform 2.1 Blogging

2.2 Videos

2.3 Infographics

2.4 Case studies

2.5 Others Objective 3.1 Lead generation

3.2 Brand awareness

3.3 Thought leadership

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa Country

US, China , Japan , Germany , Canada , India , Brazil , Saudi Arabia , Argentina , and UAE

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The retail segment, encompassing distribution channels and omnichannel companies like branded wholesalers, traditional retailers, grocery store operators, convenience store operators, and others, significantly contributes to the global content marketing market. Content marketing offers numerous benefits for retailers, such as increasing website traffic, establishing authority and trust, creating brand awareness, developing brand personality, connecting with audiences, fueling social media, and supporting the conversion funnel. These factors contribute to improved conversion rates. With the retail industry's rapid growth and the increasing use of mobile devices for shopping, content marketing becomes essential for retailers to stay connected with customers and reach potential ones. Retail content marketing allows enterprises to share brand stories and product information, fostering customer engagement and attracting new customers. For instance, Tata Cliq, a subsidiary of Tata Group, uses content marketing to promote its offline stores selling beauty and cosmetic products. These advantages will drive the demand for content marketing in the retail sector during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The Content Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape where enterprises meet the demands of Internet users for engaging and personalized digital content. Traditional channels are being replaced by digital platforms, leading to a digital transformation in marketing strategies. Client involvement efforts are at an all-time high, with consumer behavior driving the need for various forms of content such as textual, graphical, audio, and video. Skills in digital content creation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are essential for success in this market. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that by 2025, there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide. Technology providers and IT departments are investing heavily in content creation and technology journals, certified publications, and recognized authors to stay ahead of the curve. On-premise deployment is giving way to cloud-based solutions, enabling real-time access to information and reducing costs. The Internet, streaming services, and social media platforms are transforming the way we consume content, making it more accessible and personalized than ever before. The future of the Content Market is bright, with endless opportunities for innovation and growth.

Market Overview

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

Aghreni Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Alma Media Corp.

Brafton Inc.

ClearVoice Inc.

Contently Inc.

Contentoo B.V.

CoSchedule LLC

Eucalypt LLC

Hootsuite Inc

HubSpot Inc.

12 Appendix

