Contentsquare Bolsters Senior Leadership with Five Executive Hires

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentsquare, the leading digital experience optimization platform trusted by brands like Avon, GoPro and L'Occitane, today announced the appointment of five new executive employees to help guide the company towards continued growth and global expansion.

Joining the company, which announced a $60 million in a Series C early this year, will be Todd Graber, Global Chief Financial Officer; Aimee Stone Munsell, Global Chief Marketing Officer; Jean-Marc Bellaiche, Chief Partnership and Strategy Officer; Arnaud Gouachon, Chief Legal Officer; and Peter Ma, U.S. Head of People.

"As our company continues to grow, it is important that our leadership grows and expands with it," said Jonathan Cherki, Founder and CEO of Contentsquare. "We're really excited to bring on new team members with innovative thinking, valuable expertise and distinguished backgrounds as we continue to build momentum into the rest of 2019 and beyond."

Contentsquare has raised $120 million in venture capital funding in approximately 3 years. In the last six months, the company announced a number of new client partners and the launch of three new product features, including the Digital Happiness Index, AI Alerts, and CS Live. Late last year, the company was also recognized by WIRED as one of the top 100 European Startups.

Below is more information about Contentsquare's new executive team members:

Todd Graber , Global Chief Financial Officer -- Graber joins the Contentsquare team after spending 15 years as CFO for four venture-backed technology companies. During this time, he led several rounds of equity and debt financing, participated in three acquisitions and managed the financial infrastructures of these firms.

Aimee Stone Munsell, Global Chief Marketing Officer -- Stone Munsell previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at PeopleDoc, a leading cloud HR company that was acquired by Ultimate Software. She joins Contentsquare to lead the global marketing operation, which is responsible for all brand, communications and lead generation initiatives.

Jean-Marc Bellaiche, Chief Partnership and Strategy Officer -- Bellaiche was the former SVP of Strategy and Business Development at Tiffany & Co. and joins the Contentsquare team as Chief Strategy and Partnership Officer. Bellaiche will be responsible for the company's growth strategy. Additionally, he will establish strong partnerships with strategic consulting companies, Private Equity firms as well as digital, media and data agencies to elevate the company's position in the ecosystem.

Arnaud Gouachon, Chief Legal Officer -- Gouachon joins the team to lead global legal operations after spending more than 15 years as General Counsel for several companies based in the U.S. and Europe, and was most recently Chief Legal and Compliance officer at PeopleDoc where he was the company's first in-house lawyer and built out its global legal and compliance functions.

Peter Ma, U.S. Head of People -- Ma joins Contentsquare after serving as Director of People Operations for the B2B eCommerce platform, Handshake. He will assist Contentsquare with Human Resources support for all U.S. teams.

About Contentsquare:

Contentsquare is a digital experience insights platform that helps businesses understand how and why visitors are interacting with their app, mobile and websites. We compute billions of touch and mouse movements, and turn this knowledge into profitable actions that increase engagement, reduce operational costs and maximize conversion rates. Using behavioral data, artificial intelligence and big data to provide automatic recommendations, Contentsquare empowers every member of the digital team to easily measure the impact of their actions, and make fast and productive data-driven decisions to optimize the customer journey.

