Contentsquare Expands Analytics Platform With Advanced AI Features to Accelerate Conversion, Retention and NPS Improvements

Digital Analytics leader enhances Heap and Hotjar integration, launches AI-powered features, unveils new freemium model and a refreshed brand identity

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentsquare, a global leader in Digital Analytics, has launched the most significant upgrade to its Experience Intelligence platform to date, setting a new standard for businesses aiming to understand and optimize customer journeys at scale. This update includes powerful new AI use cases that help digital marketing, product and tech teams work more efficiently, and flexible purchasing options to serve businesses of all sizes.

"AI is the most disruptive technology we've potentially ever seen, and analytics is a perfect use case to leverage its power," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and Founder of Contentsquare. "Through our broad and deep dataset, we have a unique opportunity to unleash the intelligence of AI throughout our platform so that anyone, regardless of expertise, can easily tap into powerful insights, and create experiences customers love, seek and deserve."

Beyond the hype: Practical AI that maximizes impact

While 80% of organizations expect to compete primarily on customer experience (CX), the reality is that 2 in 5 experiences still lead to frustration. AI has become the key to fast-tracking customer understanding and optimizing customer journeys efficiently. To enable teams to respond swiftly and effectively to customer data, Contentsquare will introduce new practical AI features across its platform. Benefits include:

- Instant answers: Get immediate insight and recommended next steps with the faster, enhanced version of Contentsquare's gen AI CoPilot.

- Faster setup and workflow: Enjoy quicker setup with AI that automatically maps web and app content, and labels customer events. Plus, save time with AI-generated summaries of customer surveys, feedback and sentiment.

- Better understanding, faster: Access automatic AI summaries of multiple session replays so you can easily surface friction without sifting through multiple, lengthy videos.

- Seamless integrations with key data platforms: Export behavioral data into your data store with Connect, now integrated with AWS, Databricks, Microsoft, and Snowflake.

Advanced analytics for every stage of growth

Historically, smaller businesses have been left behind, with powerful experience insights reserved for larger enterprises. This has forced SMBs to cobble together incomplete solutions from inconsistent data sources. Inspired by Hotjar's ease of use, the new freemium model provides small businesses with the flexibility and scalability they need to grow.

With a focus on maximizing value for all users, Contentsquare has also made key updates to its core platform. Benefits include:

- Universal access to heatmaps: Heatmaps are now available to all segments for fast engagement analysis. Advanced zone-based heatmaps with actionable revenue and conversion metrics are available to premium account segments.

- A richer, more actionable understanding of the customer experience with expanded Voice of Customer (VoC) capabilities. Customer feedback is now enhanced with surveys, interviews and user tests, seamlessly integrating qualitative and quantitative data.

- Improved engagement, retention and customer lifetime value: The Experience Analytics module now offers expanded multi-session, cross-channel, and cross-device analysis. Product Analytics is further amplified with Contentsquare's industry-leading Session Replay technology.

A new brand identity to reflect a fresh and unified approach to customer understanding

Alongside its platform update, Contentsquare worked with Saffron Brand Consultants on a bold new brand identity, marking the start of a fresh era for the company. By bringing together the strengths of Contentsquare, Heap (acquired in 2023), and Hotjar (acquired in 2021), the company is elevating its commitment to providing an all-in-one Experience Platform that empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their customer experiences.`

"In today's fast-paced, digital-first world, true customer understanding goes beyond data—it's about proactivity and delivering value at every touchpoint. The Contentsquare platform should now allow us to humanize the data, translate insights into action instantly, and craft experiences that speak directly to the needs, desires and emotions of each individual," said Joost De Schepper, Director of User Growth Optimisation at Spotify.

Contentsquare unveiled its new brand and platform releases at its flagship CX Circle Paris event, which took place at Carreau du Temple on November 7th.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a leader in digital analytics, empowering businesses of all sizes with the insights they need to understand customers and deliver seamless experiences at scale. Its all-in-one experience intelligence platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, sentiment, and intent, across all channels, helping businesses continuously deliver the right experience on web, mobile, and apps. More than 1.3M websites worldwide rely on Contentsquare's AI-powered platform to grow their business, drive customer loyalty, and operate with greater efficiency in a constantly changing world. To learn more, visit www.contentsquare.com

SOURCE Contentsquare