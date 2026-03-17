Contentsquare Launches New AI Agent And Analytics Capabilities to Understand Customer Journeys Across LLMs, ChatGPT Apps, Web, and Mobile

Digital analytics leader expands its platform with configurable AI agents, ChatGPT app and prompt analytics, visibility into LLM traffic, and conversation intelligence — giving organizations a 360-degree view of AI-driven and support experiences

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is rapidly changing how customers discover and interact with brands. Journeys that once happened on websites and mobile apps now begin inside AI assistants, chatbots, and conversational platforms like ChatGPT. For brands, this creates a new challenge: how do you understand customer journeys that now span humans, LLMs and AI agents?

Today, Contentsquare is expanding its platform to answer that question. New capabilities bring together signals from websites, mobile apps, AI assistants, and support conversations into one connected system — giving teams a 360 view of modern customer journeys.

"Customer experiences today aren't just human-driven — they involve LLMs, AI agents, and multiple digital touchpoints that act alongside them," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and Founder of Contentsquare. "Brands that want to succeed in this agentic era need visibility into every interaction; from conversations and support tickets to social feedback and AI agent behavior. With Sense Analyst and Contentsquare's 360 experience intelligence, teams can finally connect the dots, prioritize what matters most, and act in real time to improve experiences, retention and growth."

Sense Analyst: Configurable AI Agent delivers powerful insights in context

Sense Analyst, Contentsquare's analytics agent, is now fully configurable to each organization's goals and priorities. Rather than simply reporting metrics, Sense Analyst proactively identifies opportunities for improvement, surfaces insights in context, and helps teams focus on the actions that will have the greatest impact on customer experience and business performance.

Sense Analyst provides:

Personalized insights aligned with each user's projects, KPIs, and industry context

aligned with each user's projects, KPIs, and industry context A customizable Newsroom where AI agents work 24/7 to analyze experience data, detect issues and growth opportunities, and surface the most important actions based on business impact

where AI agents work 24/7 to analyze experience data, detect issues and growth opportunities, and surface the most important actions based on business impact Scheduled delivery of insights directly to email inboxes so teams stay informed without constantly monitoring analytics tools

Visibility into the emerging ChatGPT app ecosystem

As AI assistants become a new channel for discovery and engagement, more brands are developing apps within LLMs.

Contentsquare now provides visibility into activity within ChatGPT apps, showing how customers discover brands through prompts, interact within these experiences, and move between AI assistants and websites on their path to engagement and conversion.

For the first time, brands can understand whether customers are discovering them through AI assistants, if those interactions lead to meaningful engagement, and how those journeys evolve over time.

These insights help organizations answer critical questions such as:

Which prompt generates conversion and revenue ?

How should we optimize experiences built within AI ecosystems?

Should we invest more in LLM apps or AI assistant experiences?

Are customers returning through these channels?

"At Accor, we are committed to bringing the ALL Accor experience to where our guests are. Being a first-mover on ChatGPT allows us to redefine digital hospitality, and partnering with Contentsquare ensures we understand these new AI behaviors from day one to deliver a seamless, personalized journey," said Yassine HACHEM, SVP E-commerce & Customer Engagement at Accor.

New LLM analytics

The rise of AI agents is also changing how websites are accessed and navigated. Contentsquare now provides analytics for LLM- and agent-driven traffic, giving organizations visibility into whether visitors are human or AI-driven—and how these new traffic sources engage with their digital properties.

This includes insights into:

The traffic that originates from LLM chatbots

Navigation and conversion for LLM-referred traffic

These insights help organizations understand how AI agents interact with their sites and ensure the right information is available as AI plays a growing role in discovery and purchasing decisions.

Conversation intelligence connects feedback, reviews, behavior and revenue

As more customer journeys begin with a conversation, Contentsquare helps teams connect conversations, behavior, and business outcomes.

Contentsquare's new conversation intelligence solution, powered by its recent Loris acquisition, captures every customer conversation across support tickets and calls and in-product chats to reveal what's really happening in the customer experience and how customers perceive the brand.

It is now further enriched with signals from reviews and social posts, giving brands a broader view of customer feedback and connecting conversations with digital behavior to reveal what's working, where customers struggle, and what changes will have the biggest impact.

By enriching experience data with customer voice and business impact, organizations can better understand:

What customers are saying, their sentiment, and where they encounter friction

How they go from conversation to website and vis and versa

Which changes will have the biggest business impact on experience and loyalty

"Contentsquare's AI capabilities, particularly Session Replay Summaries, have been game-changing for us. They help us analyze user behavior faster and communicate friction points to teams across the organization. Combined with the platform's visual analytics, we've achieved a 31% improvement in conversion rates and made our entire redesign process data-driven rather than subjective," said Alexandra Alessi, VP of Brand.com at Olaplex.

Customer insights now available wherever people work

Contentsquare continues to extend experience intelligence beyond the platform and into the tools teams already use every day — including Claude, Cursor, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI assistants — so insights are available right in the flow of work. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Contentsquare makes experience data accessible to AI agents and LLM‑powered tools, enabling teams to ask natural questions like "Where is friction highest this week?" and get answers instantly without switching systems.

Contentsquare unveiled its latest platform updates at CX Circle London, marking the first stop of its global tour bringing together digital and customer experience leaders.

Learn more at Contentsquare.com

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare is a leader in digital analytics, empowering businesses of all sizes with the insights they need to understand customers and deliver seamless experiences at scale. Its all-in-one experience intelligence platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, sentiment, and intent, across all channels, helping businesses continuously deliver the right experience on web, mobile, and apps. More than 1.3M websites worldwide rely on Contentsquare's AI-powered platform to grow their business, drive customer loyalty, and operate with greater efficiency in a constantly changing world. To learn more, visit www.contentsquare.com

SOURCE ContentSquare Inc.