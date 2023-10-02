Contentstack Announces Industry-First Amazon Bedrock Integration to Pioneer the Future of Digital Experiences

Contentstack

02 Oct, 2023

Offers customers flexibility, higher productivity and robust security

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced the integration of Amazon Bedrock into Contentstack Automation Hub and AI Assistant. This strategic move offers customers access to Amazon's newest AI capabilities, allowing them to select the best AI provider to match their needs.

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers foundation models from Amazon and top AI startups. With this integration, Contentstack users can leverage the power of various foundation models* to find the one that best fits their unique use case, all within the familiar Contentstack environment.

With this flexible Contentstack approach, customers who prefer Amazon's cloud solutions for scalability and security can now easily align their AI strategies with their existing operational setup.

"Contentstack remains committed to pushing the boundaries in AI-driven digital experiences and content management. By partnering with AWS and integrating Amazon Bedrock, we are bringing that power to our customers," said Conor Egan, VP of Product at Contentstack. "AI has caused a major shift in how companies market and consumers buy. This partnership means our customers will be ready to meet that challenge with a modern DXP experience."

Benefits of the Amazon Bedrock integration include:

  • Greater AI Diversity: Alongside existing options, users can now select from new AI offerings like AI21 Labs, Anthropic's Claude, and Amazon's Titan models.
  • Robust Security: Amazon Bedrock's secure API ensures data integrity while allowing private customization of foundational models.
  • Streamlined Procurement: Enterprises already using Amazon services can now easily integrate Amazon Bedrock into their Contentstack environment, simplifying the procurement process.
  • AI-Powered Automation: Deploy generative AI applications and workflows using the Amazon Bedrock Connector in Automation Hub.
  • AI-Driven Content Creation: Amazon Bedrock enriches AI Assistant, making tasks like text summarization and keyword extraction easier.

The Amazon Bedrock integration with Contentstack Automation Hub and AI Assistant extends the flexibility and resources available to businesses keen on integrating AI into their operations.

Contentstack's Automation Hub, a core product within its Composable DXP, is a visual workflow builder that automates and simplifies content operations and digital experiences. It allows developers and business stakeholders to easily create and manage complex, automated workflows with trigger-and-event architecture. With an array of third-party connectors available in the Marketplace, it enables rapid integration across various digital tools, eliminating the need for costly middleware and additional technical expertise.

The Contentstack AI Assistant, now generally available, is a free tool available as a one-click install from the Contentstack Marketplace. It simplifies the content creation process by using AI-powered explicitly by user-selected Large Language Models (LLMs). Users can generate high-quality content, SEO keywords, and translations more efficiently.

For more details about this integration or to get started, visit our AWS partner site.

*Note: Image-generating models are not supported in the text interface at this time.

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider  – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

