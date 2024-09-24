Contentstack Modernizes the Headless CMS Experience with Visual Building for Enterprise Marketers

First to harness brand-aware AI, personalization, and automation in a drag-and-drop, composable CMS environment, accelerating speed-to-market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the composable digital experience platform (DXP) leader powered by the number one Enterprise Headless CMS, today announced new native visual building capabilities to its platform. Visual Builder's experience-building capabilities accelerate workflows for marketers. Marketers can now see their work – present and future – in a headless environment. With Contentstack, teams can now natively visualize:

Composability across vendors (e.g. pulling content from a DAM + CMS)

Personalization and audience impersonation

Generative AI authoring

Future iterations of their digital properties

The announcement was made today at ContentCon Europe in London, featuring speakers from Paula's Choice, LADbible, Miele, and more.

As more organizations adopt Headless CMS technology and composable architectures to support the demands of modern marketing, the need for business users to be able to visualize their work has steadily increased. Digital experience creation moved to the back end, leading to complicated planning and trial-and-error processes. Contentstack's Visual Builder offers a full set of tools for users to create and see their work in real time, across any persona.

"I love that we're overcoming an obstacle for our customers. But what I love even more is how this capability combines with personalization, automation, and GenAI to be true to our North Star: The world's best digital experiences run on Contentstack," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "We're not focused on one-and-done capabilities. Instead, we work relentlessly toward complete solutions that allow brands – and the marketers and developers within them – to rise above the noise."

Developers and designers will also be able to build components and layouts with drag-and-drop functionality, maintaining firm guardrails around how a content author's work will look.

"Now marketers can build and see what they're doing, which will help them achieve the holy grail of personalized digital experiences at scale, faster," said Conor Egan, VP of Product at Contentstack. "But this isn't just a story about enabling marketers. The headless world rests on the shoulders of the modern developer and we've assembled the best tools and learning paths to make that happen."

This announcement further strengthens Contentstack's previous introduction of a series of premium capabilities designed to help customers reimagine personalization at scale:

Contentstack Personalize bringing the segmentation and testing engine directly into the CMS, addressing fragmented content production

Contentstack Brand Kit solving for generic-AI generated content by making it brand-aware

Contentstack Automate overcoming the difficulty of operationalizing and repeating large volumes of personalized content

Also, the company's "no fail" promise including its AI Accelerator program, taking customers from zero to fully deployed with AI in 45 days or less, and Contentstack Academy, arming business and technical users with the skills and knowledge they need to build superior content organizations.

More information on Visual Builder can be found here .

