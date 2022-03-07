Contentstack Partners with Conscia to Offer Headless Personalization to its Enterprise Customers

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscia, the Toronto-based pioneer of the Digital Experience Graph™(DXG), has been accepted into Contentstack's Catalyst Program. Contentstack is the best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP) and will be working with Conscia to bring headless personalization to its existing and prospective customers. Conscia's API-first DXG orchestrates personalized content across all customer touchpoints from a central point of control, giving business teams an intuitive and powerful way to manage personalization logic.

Contentstack, being a founding member of the MACH Alliance, is a firm believer in giving organizations the choice to build best-of-breed tech stacks as opposed to being locked into monolithic, single-vendor, platforms. "We're very excited to partner with Contentstack as they truly live by their principles of realizing an open, de-coupled and composable future for organizations struggling with single vendor and often legacy solutions," said Conscia's CEO, Sana Remekie. "Their willingness to collaborate with other vendors in this ecosystem is refreshing and speaks to their authenticity and passion for positive change."

Both Contentstack and Conscia are acutely aware of the limitations of coupling content and presentation, which was the hallmark of traditional DXPs that were built from the ground up to focus primarily on the web experience. The legacy approach not only limits content reuse across new channels, it also hinders the ability to create consistent experiences across touchpoints. Conscia and Contentstack are both aligned on the principle that the logic for who sees what content on what channel and how that content is rendered on a specific screen, is a presentation concern, not that of the underlying content.

Many organizations undertaking personalization initiatives with headless CMSs end up hard coding this logic in the front-end frameworks, essentially removing business teams from the day to day experience delivery workflow. To make this approach work, developers tag the underlying content with campaign and context specific tags that are not time-bound and quickly become difficult to maintain if you are dealing with multiple markets, channels, screens, languages, brands, campaigns etc.

Conscia separates experience management from content management and sits neatly on top of content sources such as CMSs, Commerce and Search platforms. For the first time, UX and Marketing teams can get a channel, market, brand, and campaign centric view of the experience, and control the personalization logic without cluttering the content with ambiguous tags and/or hardcoding this logic on the front-end. "We believe that Conscia offers a very innovative, yet practical approach to personalization for our enterprise customers. Our customers not only want to build personalized experiences across channels, they also want the freedom to choose their presentation framework," said Peter Fogelsanger, VP of Partnerships and Enablement at Contentstack. "We are very excited about our partnership with Conscia as it helps accelerate our customer's personalization initiatives with a simple Personalization API, without compromising on headless principles."

About Conscia

Conscia is the pioneer of the API-first Digital Experience GraphTM that orchestrates and personalizes content from traditional and headless content and commerce backends. The DX Graph is the first truly headless experience orchestration and personalization solution that is both business and developer friendly. The DX Graph offers an intuitive interface for business users to control and manage experiences without coupling it with the content or hardcoding it into the front-end. It is both back-end agnostic and front-end agnostic, allowing digital teams to personalize content from any back-end source and deliver it to any front-end framework through a simple Experience API.

About Contentstack

Contentstack delivers a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP), combining the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities. The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance, an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

