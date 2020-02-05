Contentstack Partners with EPAM to Deliver A New MACH Solution for Brands Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack ™, a leading content experience platform, today announced a strategic partnership with EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The two companies will deliver a full microservices, API, cloud-native and headless (MACH) solution for global customers who want to create the best digital experiences.

The partners have found success in delivering next-generation headless content management systems (CMS) and digital experience platforms to an iconic British luxury brand and a global oil and gas leader. A key part of the partnership will be a roadshow in 2020 that will bring both Contentstack and EPAM to the U.S. and Europe to demonstrate the possibilities of this new approach.

"This partnership follows the tremendous increase in demand for the foundational technologies of digital experiences throughout Europe and North America," said Matthew Baier, co-founder and COO, Contentstack. "We are forming a partnership that will mean both EPAM and Contentstack customers alike are future-ready to make the most of digital experiences and operate with confidence in an omnichannel world."

"To compete with digitally native companies, businesses today need to push the capabilities of their technology platforms to deliver engaging, intuitive and personalized digital experiences," said Pavel Veller, CTO, Digital Engagement, EPAM. "Combining Contentstack's modern, headless content management capabilities with EPAM's best-in-class engineering, innovation and software expertise, we can help our mutual customers gain the speed and flexibility needed to keep pace with the rapidly changing market."

Contentstack's technology delivers a digital experience platform (DXP) that enables personalized customer journeys through omnichannel content and offers brands an opportunity to operate with more agility than they could with a traditional CMS. It was recently recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Content Management .

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack has been recognized as the leading innovator in the Dynamic Experience Management category. The Contentstack platform was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. It is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

