Contentstack Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape 2023 Worldwide Headless Content Management Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced it was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape of Worldwide Headless Content Management Systems (Doc #US50826923, June 2023). The IDC MarketScape assessment noted the following strengths for Contentstack - AI-based content service, operation support and customer satisfaction.

The assessment evaluated 6 headless CMS vendors using a rigorous scoring methodology that examined product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and each vendor's current and future market success factors.

According to the IDC MarketScape assessment, "Contentstack received positive feedback from surveyed customers in the areas of product value, ease of administration, ease of content authoring, and application availability. Customers cited high availability for high transaction sites with impressive customer support. Contentstack provides a dedicated Customer Success team to proactively reach out to customers with its Care Without Compromise program."

"We take our responsibility to provide the best products and services to customers extremely seriously. It's in our DNA," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "So we're happy to see that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Contentstack's efforts across the board, especially when it comes to customer support and innovation."

Contentstack's headless CMS empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences quickly and with uncompromising scale and dependability. The IDC MarketScape noted, "Contentstack offers plug-ins for ChatGPT, IBM Watson, SFDC Einstein, MonkeyLearn, and AWS Rekognition and a marketplace with additional plug-ins to enrich content or programmatically suggest changes. Contentstack has a data science team that have built AI/ML capabilities related to text intelligence and media intelligence."

Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. The Company has raised $169 million in total funding.

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider  – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

