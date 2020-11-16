Contentstack Welcomes Translations.com as Its Newest Catalyst

Offers a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. Tweet this

The unique combination of Contentstack and the extended localization workflow capabilities of GlobalLink Connect will provide users with a comprehensive solution for managing global enterprise content with minimal effort and virtually no IT overhead. When combined with GlobalLink AI, Contentstack users will cut costs and time-to-market even further while still maintaining high quality.

"Doing business globally means communicating with customers not only in their native language but delivering the right content to them as well," said Joshua Scott, Vice President of Technology for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. "Bringing together Contentstack and Translations.com will make this process so much easier and allow us to create and publish multilingual content via a single interface. The process will be nearly completely automated, enabling us to deliver personalized experiences for our customers with little effort."

"We are very excited for Translations.com to be joining the Catalysts ecosystem," said Peter Fogelsanger, Contentstack's Global Head of Partnerships. "Contentstack's customers have enterprise-level content experience and translation requirements. Translations.com's GlobalLink integration with Contentstack offers global brands the industry leading capabilities for omni-channel content management and translation management in a tightly integrated solution."

Translations.com is the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. Offering a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide, Translations.com's GlobalLink® Product Suite is trusted by over 5,000 of the world's largest brands to help scale the localization of their international experiences.

Contentstack's Catalysts program brings together top agencies, consultants and technology companies to provide businesses cutting-edge solutions and expert insights to accelerate their ability to deliver personalized, omnichannel digital experiences. Catalysts work with partners to drive market visibility, manage growth opportunities and deliver transformational customer success. Contentstack provides Catalysts with the CMS industry's most powerful integrations framework and the ability to build new integrations to meet customer needs. Catalysts advance the use of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture, bringing award-winning technology, best practices and a proven methodology for delivering exceptional digital omnichannel engagement.

More information on the Catalysts program can be found at https://www.contentstack.com/partners

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance , an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

