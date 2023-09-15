CONTENTWISE AND RANKER PARTNER TO DELIVER PERSONALIZED CONTENT RECOMMENDATIONS POWERED BY 1+ BILLION FAN-GENERATED VOTES

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ContentWise , the AI-powered experience automation and personalization company, and Ranker , the leading source for crowdsourced rankings with over 1 billion consumer votes on a multitude of M&E topics, announced a partnership that combines Ranker's rich movie and TV correlation data models with the ContentWise UX Engine. This integration enables operators to leverage the power of fan-based rankings and collective consumer opinion directly on their platforms, extending viewership signals beyond their customer base, and significantly enhancing recommendations precision.

Ranker's proprietary consumer sentiment and affinity data, "Ranker Insights", produces correlation data powered by over 1.3 billion fan votes. In the entertainment category specifically, Ranker's holistic view of consumer preferences spans more than 52,000 editorially-curated polls which generate rankings across tens of thousands of TV shows, movies, characters, casts and celebrities. By collecting post-consumption opinion data at a massive scale, Ranker's psychographic engine uncovers insights into consumer viewing preferences across the entertainment ecosystem, including the walled gardens of major streaming platforms.

Thanks to "Pluggability", a new feature ContentWise officially unveiled last month for its UX personalization and content discovery platform, the collaborative correlation data models provided by Ranker can now be run within the UX Engine platform. This new feature, built on ContentWise Open Connector, allows operators to seamlessly integrate any external, bespoke recommendation model into the UX Engine. With Pluggability, operators have the freedom and power to use any AI personalization model with UX Engine, marking a significant advancement in content personalization.

Pluggability and Ranker Insights enable unprecedented levels of recommendation accuracy and unique content discovery paths. In particular:

"We are thrilled to be partnering with ContentWise to provide adaptable, data-driven solutions to their impressive clientele of video operators, digital publishers, and online retailers," adds David Yon, SVP and GM of Ranker Insights. "Our Ranker Insights platform has made extraordinary strides toward solving the problems associated with targeted marketing, editorial, and merchandising practices over the past few years, and we are confident we can help make ContentWise's already successful CX solutions perform even stronger."

"The combined power of consumer sentiment data by Ranker and personalization technology by ContentWise brings fresh new discovery and recommendations use cases to our partner operators" comments Renato Bonomini, VP of Sales Engineering and Ecosystem at ContentWise. "On the editorial side, topics from Ranker Insights are directly available within UX Engine to support content curation. From the algorithmic perspective, ratings from Ranker Insights increase the quality of our recommendation models."

Both current and prospective ContentWise clients attending the 2023 IBC Show in Amsterdam on September 15-19 can visit the ContentWise stand located at H55 – Hall 5 to receive a visual demonstration of this Ranker + ContentWise partnership in full effect.

About Ranker:

Ranker is the leading site for fan-powered rankings on just about everything, reaching tens of millions of monthly visitors. Whatever the topic—TV, movies, video games, sports, food—Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. These over 1.3 billion votes also power Ranker Insights , a B2B platform focused on streaming which offers a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations ("if you like X, you'll also like Y, Z") and audience insights to journalists, marketers, studios and advertisers. Ranker Insights additionally powers Watchworthy —the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers seeking personalized streaming recommendations. Ranker is headquartered in Los Angeles and has over 125 employees.

About ContentWise:

ContentWise is the AI-powered customer experience company that provides leading video operators, digital publishers, and online retailers with the software and expertise they need to create rich, personal, and smart CX at every digital touchpoint. Thanks to personalization and automation technology, ContentWise helps marketing, editorial, and merchandising teams understand what each customer needs, wants and values, maximizing each customer's lifetime value. By enriching catalog data, analyzing users' behavior, personalizing interactions, enabling discovery, automating editorial tasks, and orchestrating the entire digital customer experience, ContentWise increases customer conversions, loyalty, and retention. With offices in Milan, Los Angeles, and Singapore, ContentWise counts leading brands worldwide as customers, including Allente, Mediaset, PCCW, Sky, Telecom Argentina, and Telefonica.

